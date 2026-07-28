Legacy is a heavy burden. The ever-present danger of attempting to bring a new chapter in a revered series from the past and offending an entire fanbase in the process should not be something taken lightly by developers. In recent years within the shmup genre, we have seen such attempts fizzle for revered franchises like R-Type, Raiden, and Aerofighters Assault, mostly because the pixel-perfect originals are simply timeless and offer precise controls, something that seems to evade most of these reboots and sequels.
Enter Tatsujin Co., still going strong with plenty of Toaplan DNA left in their ranks. Will this brand-new entry bring Truxton back to the spotlight or end up a blemish on a series known for its iconic skull-shaped smart bombs?
Known as Tatsujin in Japan, the original Truxton was a 1988 sci-fi arcade vertical TATE shmup. Not quite in the bullet hell category, it rewarded players with good memorisation skills while offering amazing graphics and music for the time. Its success at the arcades led to two excellent home conversions on Mega Drive and PC Engine, expanding the cult reverence for the title outside of Japan’s game centres.
The 1992 sequel was just as brilliant, but sadly it only scored an FM Towns home conversion, leaving it sadly undiscovered to most Western audiences (something fortunately mended nowadays with recent Tatsujin’s efforts to republish Toaplan’s entire catalogue into modern systems). The series remained dormant for the past 34 years.
Boldly foregoing both the 2D pixel art and aspect ratio that are trademarks of previous entries, Truxton Extreme uses three-dimensional models for friends and foes, but don’t fret; they are not of the cheap remake/reboot variety.
A quick visit to the ever-expanding list of items available on the model viewer showcases clean designs with details that you won’t ever be able to notice during the fast-paced, classic 2D gameplay. The eight stages are also represented in three-dimensional polygonal landscapes, and while the TATE charm is gone, the playfield actually cleverly extends beyond the 16:9 aspect ratio with further landscape on each corner of the screen revealed as you move your Javelion tactical fighter towards the sides.
The original games feel positively cramped by comparison. With so much battlefield to cover, it is reassuring to know that you have the arsenal to properly cover it. Every weapon of the original makes a glorious return, along with a few new ones, ensuring it remains immensely satisfying to turn aerial and ground-based foes into explosions and metal debris.
Along the same weapon power-up mechanics (one level up per three power-up icon pickups) from the old games, in this entry you can supercharge your shots while spending the new EX bar that fills up as you defeat enemies. These, when destroyed with aforementioned charged shots, drop those essential extra points for high score chasers. It’s an engaging and satisfying gameplay loop.
The Switch 2 has zero issues shuffling the nearly overwhelming amounts of action on screen, both docked and in handheld mode. Perhaps it is my advanced age showing, but I found it more comfortable to play this one on a big TV screen. While you are allowed to play with either analogue stick or the digital pad, I preferred the latter because, like in most shmups, precision inputs save lives (and dimes, back in the arcades). If you have an arcade stick lying around, it is time to dust it off. Along with a smooth, stable FPS count, I noticed no input lag at all. Every life I lost was due to a combination of bad judgement and rusty reflexes.
When the trademark of your game series is skull-shaped, screen-clearing smart bombs (which of course make a glorious return), you better also have the soundtrack to back up those visuals. Best possible news here because Masahiro Yuge, the original game producer, programmer, and composer of several of Toaplan’s epic FM soundtracks (plus current president of Tatsujin Co.) delivers both old and new tracks with an orchestral flavour mixed with frantic synth lead melodies and even some tension-inducing horror themes. The game sounds as good as it looks.
Plot and lore are mostly afterthoughts in the genre. For this game’s story mode, I could just say that all of Mankind’s seven colonised worlds have been attacked and devastated by the alien Geranium fleet and Earth’s AI president designed a fighter craft to deal with the problem. You, the player, are of course the ace fighter pilot that has to tackle this very cliché mission.
In Truxton Extreme, however, this is merely prologue to something surprisingly deep. Presented in an animated, European-style graphic novel, you unlock chapters by completing levels with the three main characters: public safety officer turned ace pilot Ash, pardoned convict beauty Bergamot, and genius child computer hacker Cyrilla. The plot, character evolution and twists kept me coming back eager to unlock the next chapter. So good, in fact, that I dare not spoil anything in this review, but know that things are not what they appear. Peak, hard-sci-fi plot was not on my bingo card, but it is exactly what you get.
Other game modes include the Heart Starter easy mode, a game mechanic tutorial, a plot-less straight Arcade mode, and, for the first time in the series, a local simultaneous two-player mode. The bosses are challenging but not unfair, and if you’re feeling the heat, you can increase your lives and smart bombs while forfeiting your online ranking score entry. The game lets you customise the challenge to your comfort, something I found refreshing for more casual players who may usually steer away from hardcore arcade challenges.
Conclusion
Truxton Extreme is not only an outstanding shmup, but it also sets a new benchmark for how to bring back cult series of the genre into the current age. Very high marks on graphical effects, sound design, and soundtrack along with spot-on gameplay makes it easy to recommend adding this one to your Switch 2 library as soon as possible. Both veteran shmup players and newcomers alike will find much to enjoy in this package.
You also get an outstanding digital graphic novel to go along with your game. Toaplan’s legacy is in the good hands of Masahiro Yuge, and if this is the shape of things to come, I couldn’t be more excited for future Tatsujin projects.
Comments 30
Oh man, I am going to have to get this. Looks as good as a new gen shooter should. Homing shot looks mesmerising!
@GrailUK homing shot was a life saver on several occasions. :x
Isn't "high score chasing" the point of shmups?
Either way, great review and I look forward to the game. I was pretty cautious but after spending time with the demo and seeing reviews I'm excited to jump in.
Love it. Thank you for always reviewing games others don’t!
@gojiguy for some folks, it's 1cc clear while others just enjoy the completion challenge. Up to you, really.
I’m confused how putting similar reboot projects in a negative light can be considered a con? Surely that’s a positive for this game and a negative for others?
Thanks for the review, will definitely give this a try at some point (especially considering the difficulty options and the story for me, but it sounds great in general) - so glad one of these reboots perfectly hit the target this time!
@Zenszulu this raises the bar of what one is to expect from similar franchise reboots. This game will absolutely destroy games like "R-Type Dimensions 3", "Sonic Wings Reunion" and even the recent "Psyvariar 3". They were ruined for me the secondI started playing this.
@Zenszulu both the negatives are not actually negatives, but if they are not giving it a 10, they have to put something in there, even if it is just for the sake of it. SHMUPS never get a 10, and for reviewers it seems to be indecent to give a shmup a 10, even if it is literally perfect. So 9 is the absolute maximum they can get.
This looks great been playing the original on Toaplan arcade 1 on Evercade but this looks stunning it’s amazing to see games like this get good treatment when they are modernised
Instantly goes to the top of my wishlist!
So glad NL is shining light on this! Too many daily Splatoon articles. Please do the Avatar fighting game review!
Those cons are a joke. Just give it a 10.
@infernogott @Smithicus it was very hard for me not to score this one 10/10, mostly because the plot is amazing and it will never have the same first feeling after you complete it on your first time. But perhaps because I played this straight up for hours in a row, fatigue might have got the best of me. It is a game I will keep in my mind for years to come, but one I need a break from. I also figure a lot of folks will not look upon kindly having to repeat each of the levels three times to unlock every chapter of the graphic novel. Feel free to use your user review power to put a perfect 10 on this one, once you play the game I am sure it will just confirm your suspicions.
As long as I get some enjoyment out of it then it's a 10 to me.
It has a demo too. NICE. Will try this.
@Shiryu I appreciate your response, and I have always enjoyed your reviews. I am not being critical of you personally, it is more a case of one of those phenomenons where a SHMUP is simply not going to get a 10. So few games get that accolade and that is reserved for the real big hitters. You must feel deep down that you know the max a SHMUP is going to get is a 9. I know you wont lose your job here for giving a 10, but its just one of those things where 9 is the highest you can go on a game like this. It's just the nature of reviewing really. But nice review!
"After unlocking and seeing everything, only high score chasers will keep coming back
Puts similar reboot projects to shame?"
i know the second one is kind of a joke, but these are the worst 'cons' I've ever seen on this site.
I think this is now Embracer's highest rated game ever.
Heck yeah, I've been waiting so long for this one since it was announced! Always loved Truxton.
@-wc- we try to please, my man.
might have to buy it cuz I live in a town called Truxton
Superb stuff. Both the game and the review.
It'll be a couple of months before I play it,.but when I do play it, I will bloody well play it.
@MJF The way the world is going right now, I wish I lived in Trumpton! Which is what I always confuse the name of this game with. 😆
Have loved the original since 1989 and will definitely pick this up at some point. Bought the Toaplan arcade collection vol 2 just to play it again along with Truxton 2. 5 stars
So, a question for you gang. What is a 10/10 shmup? "Space Invaders"? "Battle Squadron"? (Amiga fans, unite!) "Galaga"? "Axelay"? "Projext X"? "Silkwork"? "Super Aleste"? "R-Type"? "Raiden"? "Fireshark"? "Thunder Force IV? "Söldner"? "Last Resort"? "Pulstar"? "Star Soldier"? "Raystorm"? "Einhänder? "Zanac X Zanac"? "Gradius"? "Darius"? "Radiant Silver Gun"? "Ikaruga"? "Geometry Wars"?* insert anything from Cave here*?
There has been such a huge evolution in shmup mechanics from the 70s to the 00's, but them things quieted down considerably. Nowadays you see a lot more compilations than reboots or straight up sequel franchises and mostly new IPs only from indie developers. So, what should be a 10/10 2026? Is "Truxton Extreme" the "one"? The one true definitive shmup, the 5 out 5, the 10/10, the alpha and omega one the genre?
It is not. "Truxton Extreme" is an extremely accomplished package, but it plays safe gameplay wise. It is beautiful yet familiar. That one true 10/10 is yet to come. It will be something revolutionary, it will be be a genre starter on the shmup field. I wonder who will be the one who produces it...
@MJF tell everyone the game is based on true events from your town's past. Confuse everyone, become ungovernable.
"After unlocking and seeing everything, only high score chasers will keep coming back"
What kind of criticism is this? That's the point of this genre! You go for a "run" and try to do better than before! it's a similar mindset to a roguelite or a competitive multiplayer game
As for the game itself, anytime I hear a "extreme" or a "championship" or any other work synonymous with "hype" in a modern arcade entry, I can't help but to take a look.
@Shiryu 10/10... one that comes to my mind is DariusBurst Chronicle Saviours on the Vita, and a big part of that would be the staggering amount of content included. Countless levels, many different ships, some phenomenal bosses... had me addicted like no other shmup... and I'm not a massive shmup fan, either! The number of levels featured is insane. I should also mention I.O. on the C64, if you've ever played that... that was unbelievable.
@Shiryu Nice shoutout to the Zanac series! I spent hours on the NES version when I was in 1st/2nd grade, and while that game is definitely not a 10/10, it was my first shmup, and thus still my favorite, in spite of all the flickering/slowdown/miscellaneous jank. Also, I had no idea Zanac X Zanac even existed!
Great review, and I look forward to Thursday!
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