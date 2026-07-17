After much speculation, Bethesda has finally confirmed that it has been working on remasters for both Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas.

This comes via a new 'Note from Bethesda Game Studios' post on its official website, in which it states that Fallout is "one of our biggest priorities today". It confirms that pre-production on Fallout 5 is now ongoing alongside full production for The Elder Scrolls VI, while also quietly announcing the two remasters.

"We also know many players want to revisit previous Fallout experiences. While we're not announcing any dates today, we have been working on remasters for both Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas."

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So yeah, as you can see above, no dates have been announced for the remasters, and we don't know for sure if these are even coming to the Switch 2 or not. Given the existence of Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition, Skyrim: Anniversary Edition, and Oblivion: Remastered on Nintendo's console, we think it highly likely that we'll also see Fallout 3 and New Vegas.

Then again, with Xbox starting to lean more toward exclusives again, we can't let ourselves get too excited just yet. Putting them on Switch 2 would be a wise decision, but then Xbox hasn't made a lot of wise decisions in recent years, so we'll have to wait and see.

In the same blog post, it's also been confirmed that Obsidian is indeed working on a new Fallout game in collaboration with Bethesda. It's been a long time since New Vegas, so let's hope the team still has it in them to put out another banger, especially with morale at such a low point right now.