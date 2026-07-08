Remarkably, Street Fighter 6 is already over 3 years old (just over 1 one year old on Switch 2, before you say "well, actually"), so it's only natural that fans ponder whether a big update is on the horizon.

Looking back, Street Fighter IV received its 'Super' update just 2 years after its arcade debut, while Street Fighter V got its 'Arcade Edition' just under 2 years after its worldwide launch in 2016. Street Fighter 6 has already surpassed this, then, and while some may argue that the 'Years 1-2 Fighters Edition' could be classed as a major update, we think it falls short. It offers up some post-launch character content, but that's about it.

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In speaking with Respec, Street Fighter 6 producer Shuhei Matsumoto remained coy on a potential 'Super' update for Street Fighter 6, but expressed his desire to keep fans invested for a long time – "at least 10 years", to be exact.

Here's what he said:

“At this point, we can’t really say anything about if there’ll be a really big new update or whatever. But from the get-go, we always wanted Street Fighter 6 to be played and enjoyed for at least 10 years. “Just looking at the scene right now, people are still having a great time with it, and we’re seeing a lot of new and young players joining for the very first time. That makes me confident that this is something that we can continue working on in order to hit that 10-year milestone.”

In stating his wish that Street Fighter 6 be enjoyed for 10 years, you could come to the conclusion that Capcom just might not bother with completely separate SKUs for 'Super' and 'Ultra' versions and just keep enticing players into buying the original game.

Whatever Capcom's plans are, we hope to see even more characters added beyond the Year 4 line-up we've got so far. The first character, Yasmine, will land in August, and she'll be followed later by Arjun (autumn 2026), Bosch (spring 2027) and guest character Tifa (early 2027) from Final Fantasy VII.