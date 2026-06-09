Hot on the heels of a bunch of Switch 2 Editions, Nintendo announced a brand-new game in the Xenoblade series, Xenoblade Genesis.

This one will launch at some point in 2027, and it looks... big.

We feel like we've still only seen a tiny slice of this one at the moment, but the reveal trailer showcased a giant open world (on the inside of a planet?), plenty of intense anime action, and a new 'Anima' system that looks like Xeno's take on The Force? Still a lot of questions, and we're sure they'll be answered in the coming months.

This is a breaking story, we'll update with more information shortly...