Hot on the heels of a bunch of Switch 2 Editions, Nintendo announced a brand-new game in the Xenoblade series, Xenoblade Genesis.
This one will launch at some point in 2027, and it looks... big.
We feel like we've still only seen a tiny slice of this one at the moment, but the reveal trailer showcased a giant open world (on the inside of a planet?), plenty of intense anime action, and a new 'Anima' system that looks like Xeno's take on The Force? Still a lot of questions, and we're sure they'll be answered in the coming months.
This is a breaking story, we'll update with more information shortly...
Comments 30
Titled Xenoblade Mega Drive outside North America... maybe?
I've been pretty underwhelmed by the Switch 2 lineup so far but honestly Xenoblade is all I needed to see to be happy even if it's not till next year.
Hyped as hell and it looks like something new for the series as well.
It better be called Xenoblade Mega Drive outside the US.
(Sorry, couldn't resist an easy one).
Edit: Beaten by a bit.
@Stubborn_Monkey I think I will wait to get the Xenoblade Mega CD edition. Or if we are lucky the combo 32x Mega Cd version!
This looks so good. Can't wait to play this.
They're giving me everything I wanted... I'm so glad I found that monkey hand that grants wishes!
This is definitely quite different from everything the Xenoblade series has featured so far. Much less of an emphasis on technology it seems.
Note the omission of "Chronicles" from the title entirely.
I definitely think they're coattailing on Xenoblade's success with that name, but anything new from Monolithsoft gets my support.
"Xenoblade"
Whatever you say, Fire Emblem: Four Houses.
LFG!!!!! And all 3 get switch 2 editions!!! We eatin good y’all!
Finally the game I was waiting for to buy a NSW2.
This looks so amazing!
The world looks incredible. Xenoblade has remained one of my favorite series and it looks set to continue that.
So hyped for this, love the high fantasy look of this one
Being a Xenoblade fan is amazing omg. Nintendo Switch 2 editions for the whole trilogy AND a new game announcement at the same time?? I can't wait!!
New Xenoblade announced, 10/10 direct
This looks different but good. I’ll always take more Xenoblade—it’s one of my favorite franchises.
hell yeah, very much Fire Emblem 3 Houses vibes here. Looks like it'll be my first foray into Xenoblade!
Phil Collins unlockable character?
A new Xenoblade was inevitable. The game I am most excited about from.the.direcr
It honestly doesn't look like xenoblade at all but the character designs are better than 3s so far. Definitely excited to see more
For once they are finally ditching the Chronicles and go with Genesis instead.
I really liked Xenoblade X but was not big on Xeno 2. This trailer looked excellent and I am much looking forward to hearing more about it.
Day 1 for sure
YESSSSSSSSS!!!!
(that is all)
Xenoblade is one of my favourite series these days, but I'm not really feeling the Fire Emblem aesthetic of this one so far. I'm sure it'll grow on me in time, like Xeno 2 did.
This is the first Switch 2 game that's a 'must have' for me, personally. I should have waited to pick up a Switch 2 in 2027.
Was hoping they'd move away from Xenoblade so I didn't need to recall the lore from 3 or 4 games plus dlc but if dropping Chronicles means this 1 stands alone I'm all for it.
All the Fire Emblem comments have me worried about the game play but surely they wouldn't do anything like turn based strategy with their battle system, right?
XCX leaned more into sci-fi while the main series is somewhere between fantasy and sci-fi. This looks like it's going the fantasy route. We'll see. I don't even know how they could ever top XC3.
Switch 2 hits keep on coming and this is neutron star gravitational! Cannot wait.
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