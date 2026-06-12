Nintendo dropped a lovely surprise during its most recent Direct showcase when it confirmed that not only will the mainline Xenoblade Chronicles series receive Switch 2 Editions across the board, but the first is out now.

Yes, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is available and boasts 4K visuals when docked alongside 60fps performance. It looks absolutely lovely, and it's a huge step up from the dodgy upscaling seen in Xenoblade Chronicles X.

We've already provided our hands-on verdict for the new release, but if you'd like to see exactly how the Switch 2 version holds up next to Switch (and Wii and 3DS), then YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits has got you covered with a rather comprehensive graphical comparison.

Not only does it demonstrate the resolution bump for the Switch 2, but it's a stark reminder of just how much Monolith Soft revamped the original Wii game for the Switch.