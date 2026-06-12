Ah, The Walking Dead... a franchise that, rather fittingly, just won't die. As such, Odaclick Game Studio and Trailmark Games have announced a new 2D beat-em-up called The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival.

Coming to Switch and Switch 2, Streets of Survival is a similar endeavour to Odaclick's previous effort The Karate Kid: Street Rumble, which actually wasn't too bad. We awarded it a score of 7/10 back in 2024 and praised its visuals and combat.

This new jaunt looks to offer a similar experience, albeit with lots of zombies and Walking Dead characters like Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and Michonne, with iconic villain Negan cropping up as a key enemy. Familiar environments will also appear, such as the Sanctuary, Hilltop, Alexandria, and more, so those looking to explore the world from creator Robert Kirkman will be well catered for.

Let's check out the key features: