Ah, The Walking Dead... a franchise that, rather fittingly, just won't die. As such, Odaclick Game Studio and Trailmark Games have announced a new 2D beat-em-up called The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival.
Coming to Switch and Switch 2, Streets of Survival is a similar endeavour to Odaclick's previous effort The Karate Kid: Street Rumble, which actually wasn't too bad. We awarded it a score of 7/10 back in 2024 and praised its visuals and combat.
This new jaunt looks to offer a similar experience, albeit with lots of zombies and Walking Dead characters like Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and Michonne, with iconic villain Negan cropping up as a key enemy. Familiar environments will also appear, such as the Sanctuary, Hilltop, Alexandria, and more, so those looking to explore the world from creator Robert Kirkman will be well catered for.
Let's check out the key features:
- Hard-Hitting Beat-’em-up Combat: Use brutal melee abilities, crowd-clearing ranged attacks, or a mix of the two in fast-paced skirmishes. Enjoy responsive, crisp, and satisfying fighting gameplay while surviving the apocalypse.
- Overwhelming Walker Swarms & Ruthless Enemies: Battle through creeping armies of the undead and dangerous gangs of Saviors that force you to fight for every inch of ground and adapt as new threats emerge.
- Face Iconic Bosses: Take on powerful, fan-favorite walkers like Winslow, the Well Walker, and more. The Saviors provide their own challenges as you throw down with Negan and Simon in intense, multi-phase boss battles that test your skill, strategy, and killer instincts.
- Replayable Arcade Challenge: Master each character’s moveset and tackle multiple difficulty levels in an experience built for repeat runs and escalating challenges. Or jump in with an optional Easy Mode for casual play.