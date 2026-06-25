Star Fox is out today on the Switch 2, and to celebrate Fox McCloud's return, Nintendo has announced a new event for its online battle royale title, Tetris 99.

This Star Fox Edition of the 'Maximus Cup' will take flight on 10th July 2026 and runs until 13th July 2026. During this time, if you compete in the online event and earn at least 100 points, you'll unlock a special in-game theme.

"The Tetris 99 55th MAXIMUS CUP is coming July 10 at 12am PT, featuring Tetriminos, music, art, and a new theme from Star Fox."

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube848k

Alongside this, Nintendo has also released new Star Fox-themed Switch icons. Wave 1 is available now. These icons will set you back 10 Platinum Points each, with backgrounds and borders priced at 5 Platinum Points each.

"Icon elements inspired by the Star Fox game are here for a limited time"

Wave 1: 6/24 at 6:00 p.m. PT - 7/1 at 5:59 p.m. PT

Wave 2: 7/1 at 6:00 p.m. PT - 7/8 at 5:59 p.m. PT

Wave 3: 7/8 at 6:00 p.m. PT - 7/15 at 5:59 p.m. PT

Wave 4: 7/15 at 6:00 p.m. PT - 7/22 at 5:59 p.m. PT

Apart from these announcements, Nintendo has also released a day one patch for Star Fox on Switch 2, activating online features and more.