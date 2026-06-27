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Terminator returned last December on the Switch with the release of Terminator 2D: NO FATE, and the team at Bitmap Bureau has now rolled out the first update for the title.

Patch 1 is officially live on all platforms and contains new features, achievements, art, and makes all sorts of changes to other aspects of the game. This includes adjustments to level design, music and sound & much more.

Bitmap Bureau: "Patch 1 for T2D: NO FATE is live on Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation, Xbox & Switch! We want to say a huge thank you to the fans. The success of T2D wouldn't be possible without you, and your support inspires us to continue making the game even better!"

Here's the full rundown via the developer's official website:

Terminator 2D: No Fate - Patch 1 (June 2026)

The unknown future rolls toward us… are you ready to face it again?

First of all, we want to thank all of you who have supported Terminator 2D: NO FATE from the beginning. Ever since we announced T2D, the response from fans has been completely overwhelming. Your ongoing support only strengthens our dedication to continue improving the game and delivering the best T2D experience possible.

With that being said, Patch 1 for Terminator 2D: NO FATE is now live on Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, complete with several improvements and fixes (full list below)!

But that's not all! We're excited to announce Steam Trading Card support for Terminator 2D: NO FATE, including 6 trading cards, 6 badges, 6 backgrounds and 6 emoticons! Head over to our Steam Page to see them up close.

New features

Added a completion percentage to the menu so players can see how close they are to fully finishing the game. The percentage is based on how many paths have been unlocked, difficulties, achievements, secrets and ranks across levels. Location: Title Screen, click on START or OPTIONS (top right corner).

When using the Save Progress feature in Story Mode, the player will now restart at the last checkpoint reached (where applicable). Previously, the player would have to restart the level. Location: START/ STORY MODE, after level continue/exit. *Excludes Desert Town (1st level) and does not fully apply to levels which do not feature medkit pickups: Biker Bar, Truck Chase, Freeway Chase, Steel Mill, Cyberdyne Infiltration/Assault and Cyberdyne Annihilation (T-800). Biker Bar - player starts inside The Corral if reached. Truck Chase - player starts at the T-1000 truck bridge scene if reached. Cyberdyne Annihilation (T-800) - player starts at the boss fight if reached. Cyberdyne Infiltration/Assault - player starts at the most recent elevator floor reached, not the medkit. Freeway Chase and Steel Mill - beginning of level restart only.



The Story Mode end screen now indicates to the player if a hidden Continue has been picked up in a particular level. Very useful for unlocking the “SKYNET SECRET FINDER” achievement.

The levels in the game which have been reached whilst playing will now unlock for Level Training. Previously, the level had to be completed to unlock. Location: START/LEVEL TRAINING.

Added streamer music mode (on/off toggle). This bypasses the issues surrounding licensed tracks for streamers. Location: AUDIO.

Added the T-800 bonus section to the Cyberdyne HQ: Infiltration level on the primary Story Mode path. Also added it to Arcade Mode. Location: STORY MODE & ARCADE MODE.

Show Tutorials (on/off toggle) for controls: swifter Story Mode experience for long-time/repeat players. Location: OPTIONS/ACCESSIBILITY.

Added plasma turrets to the HK-BOMBER boss that appears on the Future War: Resistance level. This also resulted in a balancing change to this fight.

Improvement made to the Freeway Chase level. When Sarah is handed a new weapon by John, a “weapon upgrade” sound effect will play. In addition to this, there is also new text which informs the player of which weapon they have been handed.

View Credits added to the Options screen. Also gives the opportunity to listen to one of the fantastic music tracks from Featurecast. Location: TITLE SCREEN.

Improvements & Minor fixes

Achievements

“Achieve the S Rank on every level” was proving tough for players to trigger. We have now added all of the 19 levels to the STORY MODE end screen. This will show players that there are more levels which need to be completed to trigger this achievement.

The male hospital security sprite at the end of the Hospital level needed his positioning and movement adjusted - this previously made the “Stealth Ninja” achievement too challenging to unlock.

Improvements made to the unlocking of the “PARKOUR” achievement.

Improvements made to the unlocking of the “MAN’S BEST FRIEND” achievement.

Improvements made to the unlocking of the “HUNTER KILLER” achievement.

Improvements made to the unlocking of the “FIND ASSAULT RIFLES” achievement.

Improvements made to the unlocking of the “COMPLETE STORY HARD S” achievement.

Art

Sarah's 'quick descend from a ladder' animation frame adjusted for an improved look.

A shadow has been added to the end-of-level truck for the Freeway Chase level.

Redraw of Sarah’s crouching frame for the Pescadero hospital level.

Portrait of Sarah for the Future War: Resistance level changed to match her level appearance.

Adjustment to the frames for John Connor’s jog animation for the Desert Town level.

The bonus item on the Police Station level has been visually improved to suit the location.

Gameplay Design

Removed the auto melee attack by Sarah, as this would result in unfair damage and was frustrating for players.

Changed the hitbox size for the jet flames in Cyberdyne Factory due to the possibility of unfair damage when jumping nearby,

Layering Issues

When the HK-Aerial was destroyed, the explosion was positioned on the wrong layer (now behind the sprite).

The barrel explosion in Desert Town was on the wrong layer when covering an enemy who was above, has now been corrected.

In the Truck Chase level when John is knocked off his bike, he was on the wrong layer. This has been corrected.

Level Design

Applied a visual fix to the missile attack for the Centurion boss on Future War and Future War Redemption. This attack previously showed 2 missiles being fired into the air but only 1 would attack the player on the Easy Money difficulty.

For the Cyberdyne Research and Cyberdyne Factory levels, added the “knock away into other enemies” feature for the ceiling attack turrets when destroyed.

For the Steel Mill level, an extra animation has been added where the T-1000 walks towards John Connor to terminate him after Sarah Connor has been terminated. This will only show in certain situations where possible due to level design.

Music & Sound

Sound FX changed for the T-800 shoulder charge attack to better suit this move.

Sound FX added to the Steel Mill end scene where the T-800 fires a grenade at the T-1000.

Fixed a music issue which appeared on 2 separate boss fights when the player died and used a continue. Firstly, on the Future War Retaliation level, the T-999999 first form boss fight had an issue where the level music would play instead. Secondly, on the Future War Redemption T-808s boss fight, the HK-Tank mid boss music would play instead.

Death sound FX for T808s altered to suit their design more.

Improved sound FX added to the end cutscene on the Future War: Redemption level in Story Mode (“Pull Trigger” branch).

Sound FX added for the female hospital security guard when she lands on the floor after Sarah jumps down and drops on her.

Score/Farming

A fix has been put in for the hazmats on the Cyberdyne Factory boss to prevent points farming.

Projectiles will now reach further into the corners to help prevent corner exploits for the Desert Town and Future War: Redemption boss fights.

Typos/Text

Localisation: A few text issues fixed (Ukrainian and Dutch).

Spanish: In Level 12, John's quote changed to "Es hora de volver..." from "Eso hora de volver...'.

Spanish: “Contrataque" changed to "Contraataque".

Spanish: In one of the endings, Sarah’s dialogue changed to "errores" from "errrores".

Other

Freeway Chase: the gun that Sarah started with was wrong for Mother of the Future mode, so the level setup has been changed to match the level run (previously a pistol, now an assault rifle).

Pescadero Hospital: fixed an issue with the first male hospital security guard (with the gun) where if you managed to get past him; he would keep shooting the gun in the direction of your travel when you are on both of the 2 floors beneath him.

Fixed Centurion boss SFX in Future War on EASY MONEY difficulty - the bullet spray sound was too short.

Desert Town: the green bandit on the ledge before Bandit Bob received a behaviour adjustment.

Cyberdyne Research: made the lab boss a bit easier on "hard" difficulty.

Cyberdyne Infiltration (Pistol): due to the newly added T-800 mini game, the top floor medkit was moved to a more suitable location.

Steel Mill: applied a fix where Sarah will no longer jump around after firing the last shot at the T-1000. This prevents Sarah possibly “floating” in the air when at that scene.

Arcade Mode - first Future War level: the bonus skull was not accessible in the hidden location; this has now been fixed.

Two additional bonus skulls which featured in two of the Story Mode levels (Future War: Resistance and Hospital) have been removed to fix an issue where at times, they prevented players from receiving the “SKYNET SECRET FINDER” achievement. The skulls still remain in Story Mode when the player has 9 continues already and the player finds a secret Skynet pickup. They still remain in Arcade Mode, where they replace the Skynet secret pickups.

Police Station: fixed an issue where, while in cover, going from crouch to standing, the cover animation replayed. Sarah will now jump to the end of her standing cover animation if she was previously crouching in cover.

Future War: Retaliation: fixed a visual issue at the cutscene between the two stages of the final boss where the UI didn’t dip to white along with the background.

Boss Rush (T-808s fight): one of the T-808s would take a while to get started at the beginning of the fight. This has been improved.

You can find out more about Terminator 2D: No Fate in our review here on Nintendo Life: