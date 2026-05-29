Update [ ]: As promised, The Pokémon Company has today lifted the lid on its upcoming '30th Celebration' Trading Card Game expansion, and it looks every bit as nostalgia-filled as you might expect.

The above reveal trailer gives a pretty good rundown of what's on offer, but let's go through it all here, too. The headliners are the new Futuristic rare cards featuring Mew and Mewtwo (the ones teased back in the February Pokémon Presents), and the announcement that every pack will contain one of 30 different Pikachu cards. You'll also notice that every card is a foil one, so there's nothing bland here.

The 30th Celebration expansion also features throwbacks to some of TCG's most sought-after cards, including a classic Base Set Charizard and Team Up Pikachu and Zekrom — expect the market to remain totally normal over these...

Here's a closer look at a handful of the cards revealed so far:

The set launches on 16th September, and will be the first expansion in TCG history to have a simultaneous global release, which is neat. We can only assume that pre-orders will fly off the shelf (what's new?), but we can all dream.

Original Story:

After being teased back in February's Pokémon Presents showcase, The Pokémon Company is almost ready to lift the lid on its upcoming 30th anniversary Trading Card Game products.

As brought to our attention by Serebii.net, TPC will release a special video on its YouTube channel on 1st June at 2pm BST / 3pm CET / 6am PT / 9am ET to reveal the anniversary range.

We still have very little idea of what the collection will have in store, with the only thing officially revealed so far being that neon Mew and Mewtwo art featured in the Presents. The "dazzling line of products" is scheduled for a "simultaneous global launch in participating markets in 2026," TPC revealed back in February, so we can be confident that we'll see it at some point this year.

Whatever it is, we're sure that the scalpers out there will behave totally normally and will make sure that everyone who wants a slice of this 30th anniversary pie can get one. Pfft, yeah right.

The Pokémon Company recently said that it is considering using government ID to tackle TCG scalping down to the line and “provide all customers with fair and safe opportunities” in Japan. Whether this comes into play for the 30th anniversary set in the region remains to be seen, but it'll be interesting to see how it all plays out.