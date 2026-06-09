Last month, Maximum Entertainment released its open-world survival game Smalland: Survive the Wilds on the Switch 2.

Now, in an update, it's unveiled its next chapter in the "beloved miniature-scale" franchise with the announcement of Smalland 2: Lost Realms. The Switch 2 version will launch after other versions of the game and is currently planned for a 2027 release - so there's still time to play through the original release.

This second entry is actually a prequel taking place before the events of the original game. It will transport players to a mythical era before the Giants arrived. Here's what else you can expect, courtesy of the official PR:

In this vast new adventure, players will explore a sprawling world filled with elemental creatures, forgotten civilizations, and mysterious lands waiting to be rediscovered. As a member of the Smallfolk, players must journey across the Lost Realms to uncover ancient secrets and confront a dark prophecy foretelling a catastrophe that threatens the future of the world. Players will traverse diverse regions, each featuring unique cultures, resources, and challenges. Whether venturing alone or alongside friends, survivors can establish outposts, forge trade routes between distant lands, and build thriving networks to help their people evolve in these diverse environments.

The title also promises to offer a "larger world, deeper progression systems, creature companionships" and even 10-player co-op. There'll also be a new crafting system, new water and climbing mechanics, enhanced visuals, greater detail and improved environmental effects.

When we find out more about the Switch 2 version, we'll let you know. For now, you can check out the official reveal trailer.