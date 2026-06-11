Supergiant Games has already released some patches for Hades II, and even more are on the way. The latest release is the "Hotfix 4 Patch".

According to the team, these fixes will be "coming to console versions down the line", so when we hear more we'll provide an update. Thankfully, it is only a small list of changes.

"We just released a Hotfix with a handful of additional fixes to our latest Hades II Post-Launch Patch! These fixes will be coming to console versions down the line. See you at the Crossroads!"

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Here's the full rundown via Steam:

Post-Launch Patch 2 - Hotfix4



·Fixed Suffering on Sight (Medea) sometimes damaging foes already present in new Locations

· Fixed Tall Order (Hermes) providing its bonus even when you did not meet the Element requirement

· Fixed a case where Artemis could be singing by the Crossroads Cauldron rather than in her usual spot

· Fixed Dire Auto-Seekers becoming immune to being stunned if their Armor was depleted in their defensive mode

· Fixed indicator remaining visible during Melinoë's Return to Shadow sequence when facing

· Fixed an issue introduced in the previous hotfix causing command inputs to sometimes not queue up as you cleared an Encounter

· Other minor fixes

If you haven't already played through this title, you can find out more in our review here on Nintendo Life. Here's a quick sample:

"Supergiant Games is five-for-five with Hades II, a huge, triumphant sequel that manages to diverge mechanically and offer more challenges and variety than its predecessor. It helps that it’s nearly faultless on Switch 2 in particular."

Last week, Supergiant Games also announced the Hotfix 3 patch, you can find out more in our previous post.