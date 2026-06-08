Just ahead of EVO 2026 in Las Vegas, accessory manufacturer 8BitDo has revealed the Arcade Controller Pro, an enhanced version of its leverless fight pad for Switch, Switch 2, and PC.

Though it looks remarkably similar to its predecessor, the Pro includes a number of notable additions. The first is the inclusion of a 'P5' input, on which your left pinky finger will rest. Like the bean-shaped additional buttons, this can be programmed to whatever input you desire, letting you quickly execute special moves in games like Street Fighter 6 or Virtua Fighter 5. The 'P4' input has also been repositioned slightly to enable easier access, while the entire layout is slightly more compact, letting your fingers rest more naturally on the buttons.

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Elsewhere, a built-in display has been added to provide real-time coverage of your button presses. You can also use this to keep an eye on battery life, adjust SOCD, remap the extra inputs, and change the controller lighting – basically, everything you'd normally need a separate piece of software to accomplish.

A magnetic wrist rest is included, and any extra switches or key locks are actually hidden inside both the controller itself and the wrist rest. Like the original, input labels light up depending on whether you're on Switch or PC, but the Pro also includes extra RGB lighting around the main inputs.

Finally, while you can use the Pro wirelessly, 8BitDo has taken inspiration from Cosmox Gaming to include a cable lock system to prevent instances of accidental disconnections when playing wired.

There's no firm release date or price for this the new controller yet, but those attending this year's EVO event can get their first look at the device in-person at 8BitDo's booth.

For now, let's check out some official images:

Speaking of EVO, 8BitDo is also introducing some limited edition variations of its standard Arcade Controller and Arcade Stick, each boasting unique EVO-inspired designs. These will be strictly available at 8BitDo's booth during the event.

We'll keep you updated on the price and release date for the Arcade Controller Pro as soon as we hear more.