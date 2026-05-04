8BitDo makes some killer accessories, producing high-quality yet surprisingly affordable controllers that many consider to be better than first-party offerings.
Its Arcade Controller, the leverless alternative to its earlier Arcade Stick, is one of the most affordable options on the market, and a great entry-point for those looking to play fighting game competitively. Its tactile buttons felt satisfying to press, the aesthetics were spot on, and it came with all the features you'd expect to find in a much more premium device at a fraction of the cost.
But for as good as the switches felt to press, they were really bloomin' loud, and this was easily the biggest downfall for the Arcade Controller. So now, 8Bitdo is offering two new options to mitigate this.