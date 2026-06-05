A story from earlier this week about Amazon publishing future James Bond games has reportedly led to some confusion and concern about IO Interactive's involvement going forward.

Amazon Game Studios has now issued an official response and although it's apparently "still too early to discuss future projects", the studio says it has a "great relationship" with the developer of 007 First Light, who already has more content planned for the new title.

Here's the full statement (via VGC):

"Amazon MGM holds the rights to any future James Bond video games but it’s still too early to discuss future projects. We have a great relationship with IO Interactive and are proud of what we’ve accomplished together on 007 First Light. Our partners at IO will reveal more about 007 First Light in the near future and we’re looking forward to sharing what’s next.”

Right, spoiler time...

If you haven't already played First Light (and there's a good chance if you're waiting for the Switch 2 version now that it's been delayed until Summer 2026), the ending of it reveals James Bond's mission is just getting started, finishing up with the classic line "James Bond will return".

IOI, who self-published First Light, previously teased there could potentially be more to come in the lead up to the anticipated release. With all of this in consideration, along with the statement from Amazon, it seems IO Interactive is still on board, and (hopefully) all that's apparently changing is Amazon taking control of the publishing rights.

Once again, 007 First Light is targeting a Summer 2026 release for the Switch 2. You can find out more about Bond's new mission in the review on Push Square.