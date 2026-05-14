If you own a PSVR headset, chances are you've played Moss and/or Moss: Book II. These adorable puzzle platform games are two of the best games available on PSVR (or even just VR in general), but until now, if you didn't own a headset, you couldn't play the game.

Revealed via IGN, Polyarc has unveiled Moss: The Forgotten Relic, which combines the two games into one VR-free package this summer on Switch 2 and Switch 1.

Set within the pages of a living storybook, you play as Quill, an adorable little mouse who goes on an adventure to save her uncle (in the first game) and then the kingdom of Moss (the second game).

The package promises to bring both games to consoles with enhanced visuals, new cutscenes, all DLC included, and a brand new accessibility option that allows players to skip combat.

For more on the new features, or a simple rundown of what both of these adorable adventures entail, here's a rundown of everything you need to know from the game's Steam page:

Explore a Fallen Kingdom

Venture through a mythic land marked by the ruins of a ancient realm slowly being reclaimed by an enduring and untamed nature. Guide an Unlikely Hero

Form a powerful bond with Quill, a small and courageous mouse who looks to you for guidance, protection, and trust at every step of her journey. Embark on a Timeless Tale

Uncover hidden secrets, navigate puzzling places, and confront arcane forces in an intimate and epic fable inspired by classic fantasy adventures. Additional Features - Explore a fallen kingdom slowly reclaimed by nature

- Guide a tiny hero through mysterious places and towering dangers

- Solve handcrafted, diorama-like environmental puzzles

- Discover hidden secrets and surprises off the beaten path

- Face arcane threats with optional “skip combat” accessibility

- Uncover the epic and heartfelt tale of a hero who needs you

- Thoughtfully designed and lovingly crafted by a small team

- Critically acclaimed with over 160 awards and nominations

- Orchestral soundtrack by acclaimed composer Jason Graves

Reimagined as the Definitive Adventure

Moss: The Forgotten Relic brings Moss and Moss: Book II together as one complete, enhanced experience debuting on PC first time. New features include: - Play 2 beloved and critically acclaimed experiences as one

- Enhanced Visuals and Performance

- New Handcrafted Cutscenes and Smart Follow Camera

- All Twilight Garden DLC included

- New Accessibility Option “Skip Combat”

We'll be getting acquainted with Quill when Moss: The Forgotten Relic comes to Switch 1 and 2 in the summer, but if you want to know what the games are like ahead of time, our sister site has two pretty positive reviews on both Moss and Moss: Book II, so go check those out!