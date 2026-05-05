R-Type Dimensions III's physical release has been hit with a delay, just two weeks before the game's launch on Switch 1 & 2, publisher ININ Games has announced.

The upcoming remake of R-Type III: The Third Lightning is still launching on 19th May 2026 on the eShop, but the physical version has now been pushed back to 11th August due to "ongoing global manufacturing and logistics constraints". This delay has also affected the Collector's Edition, which will now launch in the winter.

Definitely a bit of a shame for physical collectors, but ININ says that the decision was made to maintain production standards and ensure a quality product is delivered, when ready.

It also emphasises that the latest game build will be on the cartridge when it's ready to ship, so no need for a Day One patch.

Just in case you're unaware of R-Type Dimensions III, or just want a refresher, here's a rundown of what to expect from Tozai Games' latest remake: