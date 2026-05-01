The annual Star Wars Day celebrations are almost here, and to join in on the fun, Epic's free-to-play Fortnite will be dropping all sorts of themed content throughout the month.

"Starting May 1, hundreds of these islands will go live and Fortnite will be the only place where you can come together with friends to race tauntauns through icy tracks, run a bustling cantina on Tatooine, pilot a T-65B X-wing starfighter, and go on imaginative Star Wars adventures."

This includes three new Fortnite games from Epic and Lucas film - including Galactic Siege, Escape Vader and Droid Tycoon.

Galactic Siege (developed with JOGO Studios, island code: 5003-9856-3648) – Fight in large-scale PvP class-based battles with 10v10 combat across iconic Star Wars planets. Escape Vader (made with Beyond Creative, island code: 7285-4185-5428) – Hide, run, and try to survive in this 4-player co-op game where you attempt to escape the terrifying Sith Lord, Darth Vader. Droid Tycoon (created with FOAD, island code: 7865-8305-9184) – Build and customize droids using authentic Star Wars blueprints, manage your workshop and factory systems, and unlock rare components and special missions.

As part of the celebrations, there'll also be The Mandalorian and Grogu watch party island on 19th May 2026. This event will feature a special message from director Jon Favreau and a 10-minute sneak peek of the new movie ahead of its theatrical release on 22nd May 2026.

LEGO Fortnite Odyssey is also getting its own Star Wars update on 14th May 2026 including the new Hover Brick, hover vehicles and Mando, Grogu and many Star Wars enemies. Here's the full roadmap of Star Wars celebrations this month: