You didn't think we'd let Zion go without one last chat, did you?

Nah, he's not getting away that easily. So before our beloved video producer departs, we thought it would be nice to have one last chinwag and go over some of our happiest memories with Mr. Grassl.

So yes, the chaps reminisce over some key memories together over the last six years, including their first in-person meeting in London, the response to some of Zion's most ambitious videos, and their work on what might be their very best April Fools joke.

So if you have about 40 minutes to spare, do give it a watch. It's a lovely little sendoff for Zion, and as we mentioned in our previous article, we're very sad to see him go (but also very happy for his new, currently very secret role!).

So once again, from all of us at Nintendo Life, good luck on your next venture Zion, and don't be a stranger!