Nintendo has announced its next game trial for Nintendo Switch Online users, and this one is a doozy.

Yes, if it wasn't obvious from the above image, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will be available to download for free for NSO members from 16th to 22nd October 2025.

It's a flippin' massive game, so chances are you won't get particularly far in just a few short days, but it should prove to be a compelling little demo if you're on the fence.

pic.twitter.com/9UX2oqUMpj Battle through a post-apocalyptic world overrun by demons in the Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Game Trial – starting tomorrow, October 16th! 👹 #NintendoSwitchOnline members can download the full game for free now: https://t.co/ypDVvudOvB October 15, 2025

It's quite funny that this happens to also coincide with the launch day for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, with X user @BranPickle stating "Same day Z-A comes out is scandalous". Indeed! Which will you opt for?

If you need even more convincing, then consider checking out our full review for Vengeance when you have a moment.

We gave it a score of 9/10 and said that its "comprehensive approach to improving the story and various gameplay systems of the original release makes for an experience that’s even more engrossing than the already excellent original game".