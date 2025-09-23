You might recall how there's been some drama over the popular Sonic Adventure 2 track 'Live and Learn'. Crush 40 musician and singer Johnny Gioeli filed a lawsuit against Sega last December, claiming he had not been correctly compensated over the past 23 years.

Now, in an update, new court documents have confirmed the case has been dismissed. Gioeli has also issued a statement now that "the news is out". He says the reason for dismissal is based "on time" rather than ownership, further claiming the song is his even though the rights to it remain "in limbo".

Johnny Gioeli: "Everyone- the news is out that the case agasinst SEGA was dismissed. I want you to understand that the reason for the dismiaal was based on time, not on ownership. The song remains in "limbo". Just 2 weeks ago, I was contacted by Epic Games to potentially use Live & Learn... and the amazing part is SEGA had them call ME for the rights to use the song. So- there you have it. The most epic song remains in the "abyss of ownership". The song is mine. I wrote it with June, I sing it, I created the melody, I recorded my vocals in my studio, and they do not own it. Thanks to everyone for your endless support and love. Life isn't always fair... but we all move forward in love and music. - Johnny

According to the court documents, Gioeli received no compensation, and judgement is in favour of Sega, with the action dismissed in its entirety. If we hear any significant updates or developments, we'll let you know. You can get a full rundown about the lawsuit in our previous story.