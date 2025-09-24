Tokyo Game Show 2025 is now underway, and Koei Tecmo is marking the event with a Switch eShop sale, bringing some welcome discounts to a range of Switch 1 and 2 releases.

This sale is now live and will be sticking around until 2nd October, so you have little more than a week to make the most of the savings.

There's a decent range on offer, too. You can now grab Switch 2 releases like Wild Hearts S and Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition at a reduced price, and a bunch of titles in the Atelier and Warriors series are also seeing a discount.

The full sale lineup was shared on the Koei Tecmo website, but we have gathered it all together into the following table, so you can easily see the selected games, their discount, and their new sale price. All of the following discounts can be found across the European and North American eShops (where available), so we've listed the prices in both GBP and USD — be sure to check your regional storefront for specific currencies.

