Tokyo Game Show 2025 is now underway, and Koei Tecmo is marking the event with a Switch eShop sale, bringing some welcome discounts to a range of Switch 1 and 2 releases.
This sale is now live and will be sticking around until 2nd October, so you have little more than a week to make the most of the savings.
There's a decent range on offer, too. You can now grab Switch 2 releases like Wild Hearts S and Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition at a reduced price, and a bunch of titles in the Atelier and Warriors series are also seeing a discount.
The full sale lineup was shared on the Koei Tecmo website, but we have gathered it all together into the following table, so you can easily see the selected games, their discount, and their new sale price. All of the following discounts can be found across the European and North American eShops (where available), so we've listed the prices in both GBP and USD — be sure to check your regional storefront for specific currencies.
|Game
|System
|Discount
|Sale Price (GBP/USD)
|A.O.T. 2: Final Battle
|Switch
|50%
|£27.49 / $29.99
|Atelier Arland Series Deluxe Pack
|Switch
|58%
|£33.59 / $37.79
|Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX
|Switch
|60%
|£13.19 / $15.99
|Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack
|Switch
|50%
|£36.99 / $44.99
|Atelier Escha and Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX
|Switch
|60%
|£13.19 / $15.99
|Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX
|Switch
|50%
|£16.49 / $19.99
|Atelier Lulua ~The Scion of Arland~
|Switch
|67%
|£16.49 / $19.79
|Atelier Lulua ~The Scion of Arland~ Digital Deluxe Edition
|Switch
|67%
|$24.74
|Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX
|Switch
|50%
|£16.49 / $19.99
|Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist Of Salburg
|Switch
|50%
|£19.99 / $24.99
|Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist Of Salburg Digital Deluxe Edition
|Switch
|50%
|£26.99 / $34.99
|Atelier Meruru ~The Apprentice of Arland~ DX
|Switch
|67%
|£11.54 / $13.19
|Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack
|Switch
|35%
|£48.09 / $58.49
|Atelier Rorona ~The Alchemist of Arland~ DX
|Switch
|67%
|£11.54 / $13.19
|Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX
|Switch
|60%
|£13.19 / $15.99
|Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX
|Switch
|50%
|£16.49 / $19.99
|Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream
|Switch
|50%
|£24.99 / $29.99
|Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream Digital Deluxe Edition
|Switch
|50%
|£27.99 / $34.99
|Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream Ultimate Edition
|Switch
|50%
|£44.99 / $57.49
|Atelier Totori ~The Adventurer of Arland~ DX
|Switch
|67%
|£11.54 / $13.19
|Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land
|Switch
|30%
|£34.99 / $41.99
|Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Digital Deluxe Edition
|Switch
|30%
|£38.49 / $48.99
|Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Ultimate Edition
|Switch
|25%
|£67.49 / $82.49
|Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition
|Switch
|40%
|£20.99 / £23.99
|Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires
|Switch
|50%
|£27.49 / $29.99
|Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Deluxe Edition
|Switch
|50%
|£44.99 / $54.99
|Fairy Tail
|Switch
|67%
|£18.14 / $19.79
|Fairy Tail Digital Deluxe
|Switch
|67%
|$24.74
|FAIRY TAIL 2
|Switch
|35%
|£35.74 / $38.99
|FAIRY TAIL 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
|Switch
|35%
|£45.49 / $51.99
|FAIRY TAIL 2 Ultimate Edition
|Switch
|35%
|£68.24 / $74.74
|Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists ~Ateliers of the New World~
|Switch
|77%
|£11.49 / $13.79
|NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening
|Switch
|30%
|£34.99 / $41.99
|NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening Complete Edition
|Switch 2
|20%
|£46.39 / $55.99
|NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening Complete Edition + Collector's Set
|Switch 2
|20%
|£70.39 / $87.99
|NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening Digital Deluxe Edition
|Switch
|30%
|£55.99 / $69.99
|Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water
|Switch
|30%
|£23.09 / $27.99
|Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water Digital Deluxe Edition
|Switch
|30%
|£31.49 / $38.49
|Samurai Warriors 5
|Switch
|50%
|£27.49 / $29.99
|Samurai Warriors 5 Digital Deluxe Edition
|Switch
|50%
|£39.99 / $44.99
|WARRIORS: Abyss
|Switch
|25%
|£14.99 / $18.74
|WARRIORS: Abyss - Hack'n'Dash Edition
|Switch
|25%
|£24.74 / $29.99
|WARRIORS: Abyss - Hack'n'Dash Ultimate Edition
|Switch
|25%
|£49.49 / $59.99
|Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate
|Switch
|50%
|£27.49 / $29.99
|Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Deluxe Edition
|Switch
|50%
|$34.99
|Wild Hearts S
|Switch 2
|10%
|£40.49 / $44.99
Will you be picking up any of the above? Let us know in the comments.
[source koeitecmoeurope.com]
Don't think I'll get any of the games I'm missing among these now (have way too many upcoming games as is) but still, nice that Koei Tecmo is having a sale in occasion of the Tokyo Game Show - hope those going for any of them will enjoy them!
I bought all 3 Atelier Ryza and Atelier Yumia at launch.
With the way that Koei Tecmo devalue their games, I think that I will not buy in day 1 anymore.
