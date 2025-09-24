Wild Hearts S
Tokyo Game Show 2025 is now underway, and Koei Tecmo is marking the event with a Switch eShop sale, bringing some welcome discounts to a range of Switch 1 and 2 releases.

This sale is now live and will be sticking around until 2nd October, so you have little more than a week to make the most of the savings.

There's a decent range on offer, too. You can now grab Switch 2 releases like Wild Hearts S and Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition at a reduced price, and a bunch of titles in the Atelier and Warriors series are also seeing a discount.

The full sale lineup was shared on the Koei Tecmo website, but we have gathered it all together into the following table, so you can easily see the selected games, their discount, and their new sale price. All of the following discounts can be found across the European and North American eShops (where available), so we've listed the prices in both GBP and USD — be sure to check your regional storefront for specific currencies.

Game System Discount Sale Price (GBP/USD)
A.O.T. 2: Final Battle Switch 50% £27.49 / $29.99
Atelier Arland Series Deluxe Pack Switch 58% £33.59 / $37.79
Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX Switch 60% £13.19 / $15.99
Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack Switch 50% £36.99 / $44.99
Atelier Escha and Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX Switch 60% £13.19 / $15.99
Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX Switch 50% £16.49 / $19.99
Atelier Lulua ~The Scion of Arland~ Switch 67% £16.49 / $19.79
Atelier Lulua ~The Scion of Arland~ Digital Deluxe Edition Switch 67% $24.74
Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX Switch 50% £16.49 / $19.99
Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist Of Salburg Switch 50% £19.99 / $24.99
Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist Of Salburg Digital Deluxe Edition Switch 50% £26.99 / $34.99
Atelier Meruru ~The Apprentice of Arland~ DX Switch 67% £11.54 / $13.19
Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack Switch 35% £48.09 / $58.49
Atelier Rorona ~The Alchemist of Arland~ DX Switch 67% £11.54 / $13.19
Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX Switch 60% £13.19 / $15.99
Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX Switch 50% £16.49 / $19.99
Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream Switch 50% £24.99 / $29.99
Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream Digital Deluxe Edition Switch 50% £27.99 / $34.99
Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream Ultimate Edition Switch 50% £44.99 / $57.49
Atelier Totori ~The Adventurer of Arland~ DX Switch 67% £11.54 / $13.19
Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Switch 30% £34.99 / $41.99
Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Digital Deluxe Edition Switch 30% £38.49 / $48.99
Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Ultimate Edition Switch 25% £67.49 / $82.49
Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition Switch 40% £20.99 / £23.99
Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Switch 50% £27.49 / $29.99
Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Deluxe Edition Switch 50% £44.99 / $54.99
Fairy Tail Switch 67% £18.14 / $19.79
Fairy Tail Digital Deluxe Switch 67% $24.74
FAIRY TAIL 2 Switch 35% £35.74 / $38.99
FAIRY TAIL 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Switch 35% £45.49 / $51.99
FAIRY TAIL 2 Ultimate Edition Switch 35% £68.24 / $74.74
Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists ~Ateliers of the New World~ Switch 77% £11.49 / $13.79
NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening Switch 30% £34.99 / $41.99
NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening Complete Edition Switch 2 20% £46.39 / $55.99
NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening Complete Edition + Collector's Set Switch 2 20% £70.39 / $87.99
NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening Digital Deluxe Edition Switch 30% £55.99 / $69.99
Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water Switch 30% £23.09 / $27.99
Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water Digital Deluxe Edition Switch 30% £31.49 / $38.49
Samurai Warriors 5 Switch 50% £27.49 / $29.99
Samurai Warriors 5 Digital Deluxe Edition Switch 50% £39.99 / $44.99
WARRIORS: Abyss Switch 25% £14.99 / $18.74
WARRIORS: Abyss - Hack'n'Dash Edition Switch 25% £24.74 / $29.99
WARRIORS: Abyss - Hack'n'Dash Ultimate Edition Switch 25% £49.49 / $59.99
Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Switch 50% £27.49 / $29.99
Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Deluxe Edition Switch 50% $34.99
Wild Hearts S Switch 2 10% £40.49 / $44.99

If any of the above have caught your eye and you're looking for some eShop credit to help with the purchases, you can find a range of vouchers on our store, or by following the links below.

Will you be picking up any of the above? Let us know in the comments.

