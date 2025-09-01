Last week, it was claimed that a Nintendo Direct would take place later this month on 12th September via a post from SwitchForce on X. Now, this alone wouldn't be much cause for alarm, but VGC had also corroborated this and stated that its own sources have made mention of a Direct on this date.

Adding fuel to the fire, Nate the Hate, a YouTuber / podcast host who has accurately predicted several Nintendo Direct presentations in the past, has now stated that a Direct will indeed take place in September.

In an effort to seemingly give himself a little room for error, however, Nate the Hate has said that the showcase will take place in the "second week of the month, in the latter half on or around Sept 11 or 12th".

Yes, there is a Nintendo Direct in September.



When: The second week of the month, in the latter half on or around Sept 11 or 12th. — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) August 31, 2025

It's not the most outrageous prediction imaginable; after all, given that we've yet to receive release dates for the likes of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, both of which are scheduled for '2025' and 'Winter' respectively, it's reasonable to assume that we'll be getting a Direct pretty soon.

In addition, of course, Mario himself is celebrating his 40th anniversary this month, with the original Super Mario Bros. on NES having launched in Japan on, wait for it... 13th September 1985. So yeah, a Direct in September to coincide with this seems pretty safe, no?

Still, folks have been wrong in the past, so we'll just have to wait and see. We reckon it's notable that we now have multiple sources pointing to roughly the same date, so let's all keep our eyes peeled next week for that official announcement...