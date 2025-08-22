Publisher Acclaim, which was revived earlier this year after more than two decades of dormancy, is teasing some sort of announcement for next week.

It's tough to know exactly what this entails at this stage, and the only clue within the above tease is a very quick cut to show some sort of digital, demonic face with power symbols surrounding it. We've screenshotted this and included it below for your perusal. Any ideas..?

Within its PR release, Acclaim promises "big things to come" and is supposedly hard at work on its "mission to bring players unforgettable, lasting experiences that will keep them coming back for more".

Sounds intriguing, at least. We're not expecting big name franchises at this early stage of Acclaim's revival, but we'll be sure to keep an eye on the upcoming teaser and let you know how things shake out.