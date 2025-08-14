Arcade racing fans have another game to look forward to this year, with GameMill Entertainment announcing it will be bringing Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition to the Switch and multiple other platforms on 24th October, 2025.

If you're getting Cruis'n Blast vibes from this one, that's because developer Raw Thrills was behind the original 2022 arcade cabinet release. Cradle Games (which helped out with the port of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants) is assisting with this latest home console release.

Here's a brief description about what you can expect:

"Experience the thrill of the Fast & Furious Arcade in attract mode! This video showcases the high-speed action and immersive arcade gameplay that makes this racing game a must-play for arcade enthusiasts. Watch as we dive into the heart-pounding excitement of the Fast & Furious Arcade, where players can race through iconic locations, drive powerful cars, and experience the ultimate arcade attraction."

When Raw Thrills released Cruis'n Blast on Switch in 2021, we called it a hugely entertaining arcade-style racer, awarding it eight out of ten stars.

Much like Cruis'n Blast, Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition also features licensed cars and includes all kinds of action-packed sequences. As noted in the press release and video above, racers can look forward to split-screen multiplayer as well.

Hit the road in legendary cars including the Dodge Charger, Corvette Z06, Shelby GT500 KR, Ford GT, Bronco DR, Jeep Wrangler and more - plus customize your car with unique color schemes. Race through each of the original arcade game’s tracks solo or in split-screen with a friend and discover destructible environments, branching paths, and sneaky shortcuts that can shake up any race and reward risk-takers. Take on thrilling challenges with high-stakes objectives like intercepting a missile in the Swiss Alps or grounding a plane in the heart of Hong Kong.

The press package also includes a look at a European physical Switch release. It mentions how this is a "download code only".