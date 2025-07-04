Following the confirmation of Donkey Kong Bananza's developer earlier this week, it seems a team has now been officially linked to Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour.
As highlighted by GamesRadar+, it's the Mario Party team Nintendo Cube (seemingly alongside involvement from Nintendo EPD) – with the Japanese developer recently posting this information on its company website:
The same developer has worked on Super Mario Party Jamboree and more recently the "complete" version of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. If you've also played Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, you might have noticed how the avatars (and generally relaxing vibe) are somewhat similar, so it all checks out!
So, now you at least know who you were supporting when buying this paid game (which originally had some people calling for it to be a free "pack-in" title). This same developer has been working on Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – arriving later this month on 24th July 2025.