@Benri4761 Oh right it's Wii Sports. My bad. I remember getting the MK bundle. Still it's for the motion control aspect. Also, I appreciate you making an acct just to reply:)

Anyway that's fair. But I'll stick to what I said. Again just an opinion. My last sentence? Well no not really. it doesn't undermine anything as far as I'm concerned. It it okay to be a pack in? Sure nobody will complain. Oh it's not? No biggie since if I want to play the thing then I'll get it.

@Yoshi3 Exactly my point when it comes to including the thing in the box. Is it a demo you actually want to "play"? If not then yeah don't get it. Then it's not a big deal if it's in the box or not. But you still want to try it out? Then it's a conundrum. Why do you want to play the thing? That means you're interested? Will this particular "demo" even be factor whether you get a Switch 2 or not? Being interested doesn't mean everything should be free. "But it's a freaking demo!". Exactly.

Is it really that much of an issue if it's not a pack in, for a game which doesn't really tell you to buy the thing or not. A game that's mostly just facts and trivia.

Let's be honest people just want it for free. Simple as that. 1-2 Switch had the exact same problem initially.

At least that's how I see it and again that's just me. And I respect whatever opinions others have as well.