Mario Party Jamboree
Image: Nintendo

Following the confirmation of Donkey Kong Bananza's developer earlier this week, it seems a team has now been officially linked to Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour.

As highlighted by GamesRadar+, it's the Mario Party team Nintendo Cube (seemingly alongside involvement from Nintendo EPD) – with the Japanese developer recently posting this information on its company website:

Nintendo Cube
Image: Nintendo

The same developer has worked on Super Mario Party Jamboree and more recently the "complete" version of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. If you've also played Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, you might have noticed how the avatars (and generally relaxing vibe) are somewhat similar, so it all checks out!

Clubhouse
Image: Nintendo

So, now you at least know who you were supporting when buying this paid game (which originally had some people calling for it to be a free "pack-in" title). This same developer has been working on Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – arriving later this month on 24th July 2025.

Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube825k

Have you tried out Welcome Tour on the Switch 2 yet? Would you say it's worth the admission fee now that you've played it? Let us know in the comments.

[source nintendo-cube.co.jp, via gamesradar.com, gonintendo.com]