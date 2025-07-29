After revealing Disgaea 7 Complete's Western Switch 2 exclusivity last month, NIS America has today lifted the lid on the release date for the upcoming definitive edition: 10th October 2025.

This 'complete' package arrived in Japan last year on PS5, PS4 and Switch, but only Nintendo's latest will be treated to the Western release (albeit as a Game-Key Card if you opt for the physical version).

For those who have missed it up until now, Disgaea 7 Complete bundles up the 2023 Vows of the Virtueless strategy RPG base game and all of its DLC packs, gameplay tweaks like a new Hell Mode, max stats and more, and new characters and storylines. You can see it all for yourself in the above release date trailer.

YouTube Video

Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube829k

We had a great time with Vows of the Virtueless when it arrived on Switch 1 a couple of years ago, calling it "another enjoyable entry in the long-running series, offering up a more refined take on the famously in-depth gameplay systems" in our review. The complete edition certainly seems like it'll be the way to play this one, and fortunately, we don't have too long to wait.

Will you be picking up Disgaea 7 Complete on Switch 2 later this year? Let us know in the comments.