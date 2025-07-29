After revealing Disgaea 7 Complete's Western Switch 2 exclusivity last month, NIS America has today lifted the lid on the release date for the upcoming definitive edition: 10th October 2025.

This 'complete' package arrived in Japan last year on PS5, PS4 and Switch, but only Nintendo's latest will be treated to the Western release (albeit as a Game-Key Card if you opt for the physical version).

For those who have missed it up until now, Disgaea 7 Complete bundles up the 2023 Vows of the Virtueless strategy RPG base game and all of its DLC packs, gameplay tweaks like a new Hell Mode, max stats and more, and new characters and storylines. You can see it all for yourself in the above release date trailer.

We had a great time with Vows of the Virtueless when it arrived on Switch 1 a couple of years ago, calling it "another enjoyable entry in the long-running series, offering up a more refined take on the famously in-depth gameplay systems" in our review. The complete edition certainly seems like it'll be the way to play this one, and fortunately, we don't have too long to wait.