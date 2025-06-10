Mario Kart World lets you unlock a bevy of interesting new karts by collecting in-game coins. Specifically, you get one new kart for every 100 coins you collect; which is pretty much how it was on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

You'll need to grab a total of 3,000 coins to nab every in-game vehicle, which in standard play might take quite a while depending on how often you're able to dive in for a race. However, it seems some Mario Kart World players have found a pretty solid way to farm coins and unlock every kart pretty quickly.

We say "quickly", but it seems pretty tedious to us. Essentially, there's a vehicle driving around the world that constantly spits coins out of its backside. So all you need to do is hop into Free Roam (press '+' on the main menu), track down the vehicle, and follow it around for a while.





Every 100 coins unlocks a new vehicle. You'll need a total of 3k coins. A Mario Kart World fan over at Reddit unlocked every vehicle by following this car in free roam mode.Every 100 coins unlocks a new vehicle. You'll need a total of 3k coins. pic.twitter.com/lPYs7da9ol June 9, 2025

Does it take all the fun out of it? Yeah, in our opinion, it probably does. But if you're someone who simply has to have every kart unlocked as quickly as possible, then this is definitely a viable option.

Or you can just keep playing the game naturally and you'll likely find that those coins will start piling up pretty quickly anyway. Up to you!

We'll have our final verdict on Mario Kart World very soon, but for the time being, check out our Review in Progress if you're keen to see what we think so far.