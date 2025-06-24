Many libraries offer services where you can experience and even borrow video games. Unfortunately, a 45-year-old Oakland man named Jamal Reed-Obafumi has been arrested after being accused of stealing "approximately $10,000 worth" of Nintendo Switch video games from Marin County Libraries, located in Northern California.

Marin County's Sheriff's Detectives arrested Reed-Obafumi last week after he was "connected to a string of at least seven different burglaries of Marin County Libraries". This took place between April and June 2025 across multiple branches.

The Sheriff's Office further notes how he has been "booked" into the Marin County Jail and is currently facing 12 felony charges, including multiple counts of burglary and committing a felony while out on bail. It's further noted how libraries "must be safeguarded for everyone to enjoy" as they are a pillar of the community.

According to GameSpot, the Marin County Library reportedly has a catalog of over "200 Switch games available to borrow". It's not mentioned if any of the games have been recovered. This follows a story last week about more than 2,800 Switch 2 consoles being stolen from a semi-truck in Texas. You can find out more about this in our previous story.