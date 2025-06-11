They say that comparison is the thief of Joy-Con — or something along those lines — but ever since Switch 2's reveal, people have been clamouring to work out how Nintendo's latest matches up against the other consoles on the market. Before launch, the tech experts over at Digital Foundry suggested the console was roughly in line with Sony's PS4, but Koei Tecmo has recently estimated that it might be even beefier.

That is according to producer Takuto Edagawa, who, in a recent interview with wccftech about the upcoming Switch 2 version of Wild Hearts S, estimated that Switch 2 might be closer to the Xbox Series S in terms of "raw computing power" than Sony's last-gen system.

"There are a lot of characteristics when it comes to raw computing power, so it's difficult to generalise," Edagawa told the outlet, "but I think it can be thought [of] as closer to the Series S".

We suspected that Switch 2 would never be able to stand toe-to-toe with the likes of the PS5 and Series X, but hearing that developers understand it to be roughly in line with the Series S proves that there has been a pretty substantial upgrade under the hood — as if the promise of Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring and Star Wars Outlaws wasn't proof enough.

Elsewhere in the wccftech interview, Edagawa revealed that the team has not used NVIDIA's DLSS Super Resolution for the Switch 2 version of Wild Hearts S, though they did implement HD Rumble 2 to achieve "more nuanced vibration without additional costs for adjustments".

Wild Hearts S arrives on Switch 2 on 25th July, bringing the Monster Hunter-style adventure to the Nintendo hybrid with more beasts and modes, GameChat implementation, and a new four-player multiplayer option.