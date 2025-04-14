Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 807k

The Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on experience is already in full swing, giving those lucky enough to attend the chance to play through a handful of new games coming to the system. As you might expect, Mario Kart World is one such title and, while seeing what the racer has to offer, fans are already uncovering some of its secrets (thanks for the heads up, VGC).

For example, those who watched the game's reveal trailer with an eagle eye might have seen Birdo drive into the back of a huge truck and seemingly take command of it for a section of the course, but did you know that there are other vehicles in the world where a similar process can happen? We didn't!

While checking out the above footage from YouTube animator GetMadz (via his second channel GettingMadz), we saw just that. When exploring the world in Free Roam mode, Bowser drives his kart into a large nearby hovercraft, Thunderbird 4-style, and then whips it around the open seas. In the background, we can hear someone explain that the larger crafts can be used to take out racers around you, with "something similar" cropping up in the city-based circuits — referring to the aforementioned trucks, we imagine.

We can only assume that these big vehicles will be a way to clear the track around you while speeding through a grand prix, adding some mech-like protection to hairier sequences. But who knows, perhaps there's a different tactical edge to these vehicles that we haven't seen yet. All eyes on Thursday's Direct, we suppose.

And that wasn't the only secret that the hands-on experience had to share. VGC's Andy Robinson took to BlueSky with footage of a new boost, caused by holding your hop for a second or two.

Not sure if anyone noticed this before, but you can now hold your hop in Mario Kart World for a boost — Andy Robinson (@andyrobinson.bsky.social) 2025-04-11T10:40:58.136Z

Gosh, there's going to be so much to learn when this one arrives with Switch 2 on 5th June.