First 4 Figures has kicked off the new year with a "first look" at its new Metroid Prime Samus Phazon Suit PVC statue, which is apparently "coming soon".

Pre-orders will open in 10 days on 20th February 2025, with pricing to be revealed on the same day. If you sign up to the website, you'll also get $10.00 off the statue when pre-orders go live.

There will also be "exclusive and collector's editions, as mentioned. Apart from this statue First 4 Figures has also previously released the Samus Varia Suit and Samus Gravity Suit statues, with the collector's edition of these both priced at $149.99 USD.