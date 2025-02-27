Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 797k

Gory Metroidvania Cookie Cutter is coming soon to Switch in upgraded form: Cookie Cutter: Overkill Edition is scheduled for a spring launch and will bring new content and "enhancements" to developer Subcult Joint's award winner.

If you missed its first coming on other platforms in December 2023, Cookie Cutter serves up some search-action ultraviolence with Cherry, a "fembot" doing what she must to get by in a neon-soaked world filled with unsavoury sorts.

It's sci-fi dystopia 101, although with more monsters, chainsaws, gore, and gunge than a rain-soaked Harrison Ford typically has to deal with. The trailer above gives you a great idea of the "Techno-Pop-Punk Post-Kawaii" tone and animated style of this one, so check it out for a taster.

When it comes to the Switch's Overkill Edition, there's new VO, new moves, new cinematics, new balancing; generally a whole bunch o' 'new'. Here's a list of the extras mentioned by the publisher Rogue Games, plus a handful of screens:

- Fully voiced dialogue for every character in the game.

- New map features including the ability to gauge completion status.

- Brand new special moves and upgrades for Cherry.

- New cinematics adding more style and background to the story.

- Tons of gameplay tweaks and progression balancing.

- Nintendo Switch-specific easter eggs.

The original game picked up a Team Choice Award at PAX West 2022 and was generally well-received at launch, with 'Very Positive' reviews on Steam and a 'Generally Favorable' 79 on Metacritic at the time of writing. People seemed to enjoy its punky aesthetic, dynamite animation, and general 'tude, although a common criticism was a lack of polish in other areas.

Here's hoping that laundry list of additions and tweaks can iron out the kinks in this Overkill Edition, because it's certainly got style. "Spring" is the release window we've got at the moment, so we'll find out how Cherry scrubs up on Switch in the coming months.

Have you played Cookie Cutter elsewhere? Like the look of Subcult's joint? Let us know below.