It has been a long time since we heard any news about Ubisoft's Splinter Cell movie — so long, in fact, that it may come as no surprise to hear that the entire project has reportedly been cancelled (thanks for the heads up, Eurogamer).
That is according to one of the producers formally attached to the project, Basil Iwanyk, who, in an interview with The Direct, described the adaptation as "one of the ones that got away".
While discussing the 10th anniversary of the John Wick franchise (on which he is also a producer), Iwanyk said that the Splinter Cell movie was "going to be great", but the team "just couldn't get it right, script-wise, budget-wise".
You'll find his full answer below:
That movie would have been awesome... Just couldn't get it right, script-wise, budget-wise. But it was going to be great. We had a million different versions of it, but it was going to be hardcore and awesome. That's one of the ones that got away, which is really sad.
The Splinter Cell movie was announced over a decade ago, with Tom Hardy set to take on the starring role and Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow, The Bourne Identity, Road House) set to direct. It's a pretty solid pairing and one that we could see working in an action-heavy adaptation. But the lack of any official word in recent years means that today's news isn't all that surprising.
Of course, this isn't the end of all Splinter Cell adaptations. Netflix's animated take on the series, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, got its first teaser last month, giving us our first peek at Liev Schreiber's Sam Fisher.
[source thedirect.com, via eurogamer.net]
Good. Uwe Boll's Postal is the only one good live-action adaptation of video game.
It was announced so long ago (2012 according to a quick research) that I didn't even know there were plans for a Splinter Cell movie!
To be honest I actually have respect for them for cancelling saying they couldn't do it justice most don't care and release an awful piece of garbage that completely insults the material and it's fans (remembers that the infamous Avi Arad has gotten his hands on both Zelda and Naruto and is producing movies for both as a single tear rolls down face)
If only they could have cast Micheal Ironside in his prime. Always thought he did a great job voicing the character.
They couldn't turn 20 minutes of watching guards to learn their movement patterns, waiting 10 more minutes until they get into the right positions, until finally moving into a new area to repeat the process into a compelling and engaging screenplay?
Who would have thought.
Well thats one less bad video game movie we will know about.
Shame these where such good games. I don't know if based off a book as read alot of tom Clancy books over the year. Written by random authors now. But never across any. I own a splinter cell game on 3ds hant played it yet picked up last year. Played them on Xbox ps3. Underated games. Perhaps ubisoft hopeing to do a game off the popularity of the movie to bring the franchise back. I think they still could. Enough fans out Thier. A good old school stealth shooter would be good with no hollywood cut scenes or wall running. First shooter I played was tom Clancy rainbow six I just love replaying the missions I owned it on PS1 but pc version Def better. I can still remember my favourite mission 24 years ago I last played it (read the book 900pages) computer game definitely better
