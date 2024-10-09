Good grief, first alarm clocks and now this... Rock band Green Day has announced that it is releasing 'Dookie Demastered', a collection of extraordinarily unique items that play individual tracks from the band's iconic 1994 album Dookie.

The items are available to purchase in the US, but only via a limited draw; so essentially you're free to order however many you like, but you could very well end up with none. Items include a floppy disk (Having a Blast), a doorbell (Longview), and a Big Mouth Billie Bass (Basket Case), but what really caught our attention is a genuine Game Boy cartridge that plays the entirety of Welcome to Paradise.

Limited to just 25 hand-numbered copies at $39, it certainly seems like a pretty good bargain for such a weird collector's item... If you can get your hands on one, that is. It's also important to note that there's no actual 'game' included with this, as such; it's literally the song playing on a Game Boy. Pretty cool though, if you ask us.

You can check out the full roster of items over on the official website (and you can listen to all of it too - bonus!), and you can try your hand at purchasing the Game Boy cartridge itself on the Brain store page. It's only available for US residents, though, sorry folks.

So if you're a Green Day fan or happen to be one of those folks who absolutely must own every Game Boy cartridge in existence, then... well, good luck we guess!

What do you make of this curious little product from Green Day? Let us know in the comments below and whether you plan on attempting to purchase one.