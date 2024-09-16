Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

If you are an avid user of the GameCube controller, you might want to check out this new Kickstarter by Mitch Cairns of Hand Held Legend. For the last three years, he's been developing the 'PROGCC line' of competitive conversion controller kits and now he's launched this campaign for the 'GC Ultimate Controller Kit'.

These kits have been used by "top players" and include hall effect joysticks, split d-pad design, a swappable gateplate, mechanical and analog trigger options and HD rumble. They run on firmware codenamed 'Hoja' which is compatible with Raspberry Pi Pico (RP2040) and also includes Bluetooth support thanks to the inclusion of an ESP32 microcontroller.

This controller kit is compatible with not only the GameCube (thanks to a detachable USB Type-C to GC cable) but also NES, SNES, N64, Switch, Android and PC. It includes a configuration app to calibrate sticks and remap buttons as well. You can see the full list of features on the Kickstarter page.

This project has already passed the halfway mark, with $212,000 USD required to fully fund it. If funding goes beyond the initial goal, new colours will be unlocked between $350,000 - $550,000 including flame red, spice orange, indigo, platinum and symphonic green options.




