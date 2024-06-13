So, what are other outlets saying about this new game? RPG Site also gave the title game a 9 out of 10, labelling Vengeance the revamp Shin Megami V deserves. Performance issues also don't appear to be as much of an issue like on the Switch:

"it goes without saying that playing the game on PC instead of Nintendo Switch alleviates almost all of the performance issues...Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance makes a litany of adjustments and additions...It doesn't fundamentally change what Shin Megami Tensei V is, and those disappointed in the direction Atlus took with the original game may not be swayed by this new version either, but Vengeance gives Shin Megami V the revamp it deserves."

Nintendo Everything also gave Vengeance the thumbs up, mentioning how it surpasses the original game by a wide margin:

"Shin Megami Tensei V was already an unforgettable and extremely high quality experience when it was first released, and Vengeance surpasses it by a wide margin. The inclusion of the Canon of Vengeance story route, as well as the huge number of quality-of-life changes added to the gameplay, all tally up to make it a more than worthwhile re-release. If you’ve played the game before there is more than enough that is new and improved here to take on the role of the Nahobino once more, and if this remains on your to-do list, now is the perfect time to pick it up."

Siliconera gave the game an outstanding 10 out of 10, suggesting it was the game fans should have got on release:

"Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is the JRPG we should’ve gotten with the original version. The immense quality-of-life features, better character development, and much more interesting story make the Canon of Vengeance path leaps and bounds better than the base storyline."

Nintendo World Report awarded this follow up 9 out of 10, mentioning how this is the best way to expereince Shin Megami Tensei V:

" Vengeance is the better enhanced version. There’s plenty of gameplay changes, and the new character is integrated better than the gymnast in Royal. If you missed Shin Megami Tensei V the first time, Vengeance is the best way to experience a great RPG."

And our friends at Push Square gave the new title 7 out of 10, also labelling it the "definitive way to play":