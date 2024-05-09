In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Nintendo has announced it's ending Switch support for the platform next month.
This will come into effect on 10th June 2024, and as of this date, Switch users will no longer be able to post screenshots and videos to X from the system's album. This also includes the end of sending friend requests to social media users.
This will also impact multiple games including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Splatoon 3 and Splatoon 2. Here's the full rundown courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:
Discontinuation of X support on Nintendo Switch (10th June 2024)
On June 10, 2024, we will discontinue integration for X (formerly Twitter) as well as the ability to send friend requests to friends on social media (social media integration) from within the Nintendo Switch friend suggestions feature.
This impacts the following services:
- The feature for posting screenshots and videos to X (formerly Twitter) from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu will become unavailable.
- While posting screenshots and videos to Facebook will continue to be available, this service may also be discontinued at a later date.
- The ability to post Super Smash Bros. Ultimate screenshots from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu to Smash World, in the Nintendo Switch Online smart device app, will also become unavailable.
- Posting features in the Nintendo Switch title Splatoon 3 will be adjusted.
- When posting from the mailbox in Splatsville, Inkopolis Plaza, or Inkopolis Square, you will no longer be able to post to X (formerly Twitter) or Facebook; the data will be sent directly to Nintendo servers. This change will allow users to make posts without one of these social media accounts, but images posted by players younger than 13 will not be visible to other players.
- The image created for the post will be copied to the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu. Images in the Album can be transferred to a smart device wirelessly or to a PC via USB cable.
- Posting features in the Nintendo Switch title Splatoon 2 will be adjusted.
- You will no longer be able to post to X (formerly Twitter) from the mailbox in Inkopolis Square.
- The characters that appear and posts that are displayed in the Square will be replaced by data already prepared within the game software.
- The feature for sending friend requests to social media friends via the Friend Suggestions menu on My Page, in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu, will no longer be available.
- You can continue to use the friend suggestions feature from smart devices, Nintendo 3DS, and Wii U.
We sincerely thank players for using this feature over the years.
Did you make use of this feature over the years? Let us know in the comments.
[source en-americas-support.nintendo.com]
Comments 36
I mean to be fair, Twitter is gross.
If there ever was a time for Miiverse to succeed with another chance, now would be that time.
Oh no! Anyway…
There are probably quite a few people who used this, but it’s not a big deal that it’s gone, now is it?
I think I only posted pics on X or Twitter only a few times. Definitely not a huge loss for me, I always liked to send the Switch pics on my phone for the most part.
Bro I forgot you could even do that
Good riddance.
Elon wont be happy
@dimi I'm surprised he hasn't gone on a tangent about it. Makes me think he's trying to negotiate with them privately and doesn't want to blow it if there is a chance.
@HotGoomba Actual free and open debate, without having to worry about being instantly banned for wrongthink, is "gross?" Whatever you say, dude.
Well, that's a bummer. I actually used this feature as my main method of saving Switch screenshots to my PC.
I'm one of the few here (I guess) to actually make use of that; in fact it's the reason I made a Twitter account when Miiverse went down in the first place. Bleh. :<
@pneumaticgnosis spoken like a true twitter user
List of people who still call twitter by its failed rebrand
•Elon musk
•Liam Doolan
End of list
It was a convenient function, but not the biggest loss so long as we can continue to transfer clips and pics to other devices without having to remove our entire MicroSD cards.
Oh no, won't be able to post on a service overrun with some of the literal worst people on the planet.
Let it go.
I don't even use Twitter aka X.
I never used the feature (or even knew it was an option)... But why would you do this to the people who enjoyed it? Like, what's the motivation for making the change? It's not like you're disabling MySpace support or ICQ chat. Both of these platforms (Switch and Twitter) are still plenty relevant.
I can live without it. I don't post thing from my OLED Switch hardly anyways.
Also am I the only one who doesn't constantly say Twitter is rotten or anything? Cuz that's...like...already obvious years ago.
So no more graffiti posts appearing in Splatoon 2 and 3 online battles?
I kinda forgot this was a thing and that I actually made an account just for this thing.
Imagine if Nintendo hadn’t given up on Miiverse or some other Switch centered, in house social media service. Nintendo could potentially have a social media platform with over 100 million users right now.
In fact, if a more powerful Switch is coming, it’d be silly not to give it another shot. Imagine if you could make and post Nintendo content without fear of copyright strikes, stream to other Nintendo users, and get paid for it? Nintendo with its own streaming platform and social media service would put the fear of god into Twitch, Kick, and Youtube
I know X has been a very toxic playform lately and Nintendo wants to distance itself from the controversy. But somehow I have a feeling this could also mean the Switch could start the same path the Wii U and 3DS had regarding their online functions being slowly discontinues as rumors of the “Switch 2” are getting stronger.
The headline seems correct but still makes it sound like they're closing their Twitter account.
What if there was some tech behind this that had a contractual expiration, and this is simply due to the new console not being ready yet?
Ending support in the most successful social media?! can you imagine if they announced this before the successor announcement? People would have gone nuts with the speculation.
The best news I has heard for a quite while now.
Do the same with the rest too. Especially Tik-Tok and Reddit.
Since the freedom of speech is more than non-existent there, and you gets threats or even worser for thinking differently from those "people", despite of that they calls themselves for left-oriented people, what an irony!
"Social medias" is the biggest mistake during the 2000's.
It's kind of surprising they've held out so long, considering that Twitter's changes to API expenses caused Sony and Microsoft to drop support much earlier. Never used the feature, though. If there's anything I care enough to share beyond my Switch, I fire up SwitchBuddy
Not much of a loss really. I left social media years ago, and only joined NintendoLife recently as a way to chat with people in the community and vent my thoughts on the game/topic of the day. That's all I need really. If I really wanted to upload something from my Switch album, I can always plug it into my PC with a USB. It's another step, sure, but that's all it is really. A step, not much effort.
I was expecting this to happen since Sony and Microsoft ended support a while back. Not really too bothered myself since I never used it.
@pneumaticgnosis
Wait so this means I can now make plaza posts! That’s a plus!
I don't post screenshots on Twitter anymore since I can just upload then on a PC via a USB cable.
And also I'm cutting back on Twitter since it became more of a cesspool of toxicity.
X has become the only social i use now that I wont get banned for dropping my gamer words. But I really don't want any console to be using Social media. Last thing I need is my children getting xxx content on their consoles.
@pneumaticgnosis The fact that the new owner started to ban users he didnt like soon after he took over already showed that the whole "free and open debate" talking point was never serious to begin with.
Even ignoring that, the whole "Pay $8/month to have your comments prioritized" also undermines any idea of debates being "free and open."
By all means, you can defend Twitter, but let's not kid ourselves here...
@pneumaticgnosis not when it is also loaded with hate speech. That's why I stopped using Twitter. And I don't mind if the Switch ends its support for it.
And nothing of value was lost.
Just the other day, I was thinking about what a pure gaming device the Switch is, with this being one of the few exceptions I could think of. Now it's down to youtube and I think two streaming services. Now I wouldn't mind getting a browser and a few other services on the Switch 2, but I really hope it still holds onto a bit of the Switch's beautiful simplicity.
Tap here to load 36 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...