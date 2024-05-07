Nintendo has confirmed that a Direct showcase will take place in June 2024, focusing on softeware for the Nintendo Switch during the latter half of 2024.

This will hopefully offset what is looking to be a fairly quiet year for the Switch, with only two first-party games currently known to the public: Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD. Considering these launch on 23rd May and 27th June respectively, Nintendo has, at the time of writing, absolutely nothing lined up for the remainder of the year.

Crucially, the company also confirmed that the Direct showcase will not feature any information on the Switch's successor, which was finally acknowledged by Nintendo with an announcement coming "this fiscal year".

Still, it's good to set expectations, right? As for what games might in the pipeline, we can only make a few educated guesses at this point. The ESRB recently posted a rating for a game called Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, so that's probably a no-brainer, while Metroid fans are still waiting for news on the elusive Metroid Prime 4.

Whatever Nintendo has planned, though, we're keen to learn more next month. For now, let's take a look at the games currently confirmed for the Nintendo Switch:



Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door - 23rd May

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD - 27th June

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - 2025

Metroid Prime 4 - TBA

Meanwhile, Nintendo confirmed that the Switch has now sold over 140 million units. A further 13.50 million has been forecast for FY2025, which would put it above the DS in the overall console ranking and just a smidge below the PS2.