If you're craving another N64-inspired 3D platformer, you might want to check out Corn Kidz 64, which is launching on the Switch eShop on 19th April 2024 for $6.99 / 6.99€.
It's developed by BogoSoft, published by Diplodocus Games, and has already received "overwhelmingly positive" reviews on Steam. It promises to deliver an "authentic Nintendo 64 experience" straight from the '90s with a "great move set and a unique sense of humour".
Here's a bit more about Corn Kidz, courtesy of Nintendo's official website. You can also take a look at the trailer (above).
"Follow the young goat Seve into his recurring dream, in which he meets his friend Alexis, who wants to help Seve break free from the dream. Corn Kids 64 is a 3d platformers that closely resembles the classics from the early 3d era. In a world full of secrets, Corn Kidz 64 lets you explore Seve's dynamic moveset and meet various fun and unique characters. Evocative low poly graphics with various display options allow for an authentic 90s experience or a modern HD resolution."
Any interest in this upcoming release? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 8
Where's Glover? (the remake)
Looks interesting. The movement and abilities seem fun.
I like the N64 look in general.
looks great hopefully it will get a physical release like frogun. i love these n64 look-a-like 3d platformers
Does look great 👍
I'll support this as I'm definitely in the "make new old games" camp. It's a great supplement to new new games!
Physical release is a good shout too.
Evercade @YoshiTails
This is the third N64-like modern indie game I've seen in recent times, after Cavern of Dreams and Kiwi 64. tbh after all the hunderds of NES style indie games, it's kinda fun to see all these 64 style ones. I never agreed with people who said N64 graphics look awful. They have their distinct appeal, and I'm happy to see developers who agree with that.
This game might interest me if the difficulty is not too low. I may like N64 aesthetics, but the N64 platformers I loved were quite challenging, so other recent titles like Cavern of Dreams or Kiwi 64 completely lost my interest when I realised they are very easy. I don't necessarily ask for a hardcore game, but at least something reasonable.
Not as much of a fan of most N64 era games except the very top entries of the console which were all time greats. I don't think most of them age that well. However, I like the trailer here of this N64 inspired game. A lot of interesting platform ideas and an interesting soundtrack
Tap here to load 8 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...