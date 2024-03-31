Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

If you're craving another N64-inspired 3D platformer, you might want to check out Corn Kidz 64, which is launching on the Switch eShop on 19th April 2024 for $6.99 / 6.99€.

It's developed by BogoSoft, published by Diplodocus Games, and has already received "overwhelmingly positive" reviews on Steam. It promises to deliver an "authentic Nintendo 64 experience" straight from the '90s with a "great move set and a unique sense of humour".

Corn Kidz 64 by @bogosoft is coming to Nintendo Switch on 19th of April for 6.99€/$! The #3dplatformer released last year on PC and offers an authentic Nintendo 64 experience with a great move set and a unique sense of humour. pic.twitter.com/rdKPzG2eov March 29, 2024

Here's a bit more about Corn Kidz, courtesy of Nintendo's official website. You can also take a look at the trailer (above).

"Follow the young goat Seve into his recurring dream, in which he meets his friend Alexis, who wants to help Seve break free from the dream. Corn Kids 64 is a 3d platformers that closely resembles the classics from the early 3d era. In a world full of secrets, Corn Kidz 64 lets you explore Seve's dynamic moveset and meet various fun and unique characters. Evocative low poly graphics with various display options allow for an authentic 90s experience or a modern HD resolution."

Any interest in this upcoming release? Let us know in the comments.