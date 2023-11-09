Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Neowiz has launched Sanabi for the Nintendo Switch, and it honestly looks pretty awesome.

It's a pixel-art action platformer set in a Cyberpunk-inspired world with stunning neon lights and huge, imposing structures. You play as a legendary retired veteran called upon for one last job (no, not Solid Snake), and you'll be wielding your chain-hook prostetic arm to swing across the environment and cut down your enemies.

We huge fans of the overall aesthetic with this one and the animation work in particular is really well done. Plus, that trailer music.... mmm, proper chef's kiss stuff right there.

Here's a look at what Neowiz has to say:

An exhilarating platformer - Your giant chain-hook prosthetic arm acts as both a method for quickly maneuvering around and also a way to swiftly take out your opponents. With your legendary skills, you are capable of using your prosthetic arm to jump over cliffs and skyscrapers, dash through bullets and traps and defeat powerful enemies. It's time for you to come back out of retirement for one last mission. A beautiful yet mysterious cyberpunk dystopia - Mega-city “MAGO” is a high-tech city ruled by a corrupt conglomerate… at least, that’s what it was 24 hours ago. After a sudden blackout, all of its citizens mysteriously disappeared and the city was left in total chaos. It’s your mission to explore the depths of the city and uncover what happened. Mari, the hacker prodigy - A brilliant hacker and drone rider you meet during your mission. Mari can open locked doors, reveal enemy weaknesses and uncover encrypted information. Mari is lovely and reliable, but maybe just a little too chatty. Who knows though, this girl might be the key to finding SANABI.

Sanabi is out now on the Switch eShop for the introductory price of £9.11 / $11.99.

Will you be grabbing this one? Let us know your thoughts on Sanabi with a comment down below.