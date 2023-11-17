It's another busy week on the release front, with Super Mario RPG and also the arrival of Persona 5 Tactica today.

We've already done a round up for Super Mario RPG, so now it's time for Persona's turn. In our own review here on Nintendo Life, we gave the game 9 out of 10 stars calling it a thrillingly varied tactical RPG that fans of Phantom Thieves should definitely take note of.