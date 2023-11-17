So, how did other critics receive this latest release? Read on to find out:
"Despite the absence of traditional social elements, this game’s fantastic blend of gameplay, storytelling, and character depth might warrant a revisit to this universe. Persona 5 Tactica proves to be a strategic and narrative gem within the Persona 5 series, making it a must-try for fans and newcomers alike."
"The turn-based tactical twist serves as a great vehicle to blend intelligent combat with a delicate story that often leaves you theorising what could come next, both in the narrative and Tactica’s enjoyable arenas. Even without the bustling streets of Tokyo to explore, Tactica summons the same emotional depth you’d expect from the series, with plenty of endearing comical moments, vibrant visual design and sparkling music accompaniment."
"Atlus has successfully translated the turn-based combat of its 2017 masterpiece into a competent tactical experience, though Persona 5 Tactica won't be heralded with the same praise. Consistently good during fights, customising your party and mastering its many stages is where the game is at its best. However, there's little to the title besides those skirmishes, and without any exploration or sense of character progression, this feels like the Phantom Thieves at the end of their tether."
"Persona 5 Tactica is another very solid and self-assured spin-off for Atlus' stellar RPG franchise. Placing the Phantom Thieves in tactical turn-based battles works a treat here, with addictive and challenging strategy complimented by a slick sense of style, strong writing and a campaign narrative that will keep fans happy. Whether you're here for Persona specifically or you're just wanting a solid slice of tactical action to dig into, this one has got you well and truly covered."
"Persona 5 Tactica is a big bag of bite-sized Phantom Thieves adventures that keeps the spirit of the series alive and shows that it can work great with a grid-based battle system."