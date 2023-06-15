Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Shueisha Games has revealed a new trailer for the upcoming deck-building RPG title Soulvars, confirming that it will launch on the Switch eShop on June 27th, 2023.

While the trailer itself is pretty short, it's definitely looking like an experience that's bursting at the seams with style and panache; kinda like if Persona had a heavy pixel art visual style. We like it!

Originally released on mobile in January 2022, this newly updated version enhances the on-screen UI and introduces intuitive controller input to make for a much more console-focused experience that deck-building fans are sure to enjoy.

Let's take a look at some more information from Shueisha Games:

A future where human souls can be digitized...

Humanity faces the consequences of its technology with the sudden appearance of grotesque Dominators.

Elite units consisting of Soulbearers, next-generation humans born with alternate Souls, are dispatched day and night to intercept and counter Dominator attacks.

The story follows Yakumo, a freelance Soulbearer, as he handles assignments from private military contractor "DDO" (Dominator Disposal Organization). Deep, exhilarating battles and character growth

Experience the best of both worlds - dynamic pixel art animations and turn-based tactical planning.

Each enemy is a puzzle to solve, a challenge to overcome!

Identify their weaknesses and combine Soulbit actions to unleash powerful finishing moves!

Explore the cityscape and hunt unique Dominators for rare and powerful gear on your path to mastering the ultimate Arts!

Will you be checking out Soulvars when it lands on the eShop later this month? Shout out in the comments below and let us know.