Despite ongoing rumours and speculation, Nintendo still hasn't announced or revealed its successor to the Switch. While there doesn't seem to be any evidence of this on the horizon, company president Shuntaro Furukawa has now provided some details about the transition from the current hybrid platform to the "next-generation machine".

According to comments made by Furukawa during Nintendo's recent shareholder Q&A, the plan is to utilise the existing Nintendo Account system to make the jump to the next generation as smooth as possible for customers. Here's part of what Nintendo's president had to say, courtesy of a translation by Twitter user Genki:

Shuntaro Furukawa: "As for the transition from Nintendo Switch to the next generation machine, we want to do as much as possible in order to smoothly transition our customers, while utilizing the Nintendo Account."

Although Nintendo has improved with certain account services, in the past it's not always made the shift from one generation to the next the easiest. It's also had some ups and downs with its online infrastructure over the years, and can often take a rather unique approach when it comes to certain aspects of online gaming.

At the very least, this latest update from the company's president seemingly confirms Nintendo will make it easy for users already within the ecosystem. It's also been noted that there are currently 290 million Nintendo accounts, covering both console and mobile devices.

Again, there's no concrete information about the next generation of Nintendo hardware just yet. And admittedly, Nintendo doesn't look like it's ready to move on from the Switch yet, especially after the company's most recent Direct - breathing new life into the outdated tech with announcements such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

