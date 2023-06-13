Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

During Ubisoft Forward today, Ubisoft announced Just Dance 2024 Edition would be launching on the Nintendo Switch on 24th October 2023.

This new entry will provide players with regular content updates throughout its cycle. There's also functionality with Just Dance 2023 Edition, allowing players with the 2024 edition to play with friends who own last year's game.

The new game will include 40 new songs and universes, here's a small sample of the line up with "many more" to be announced.

“How You Like That” by BLACKPINK

• “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

• “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston

• “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

• “Sail” by AWOLNATION

• “My Name Is” by D Billions

Each copy of Just Dance 2024 will also come with a 1 month free trial of Just Dance + = the subscription service giving players access to more tracks, perks and in-game events.

To celebrate this announcement, Just Dance 2023 players will also have access to "Sail" by AWOLNATION from 20th June onwards.

Looking forward to the new Just Dance? Comment below.