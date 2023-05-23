Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Merge Games and Motion Twin have today announced that physical copies of Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania are heading our way from 11th August.

We had a great time with this latest batch of DLC when it launched back in March, awarding it a 9/10 in our review and describing it as "an intense, brilliant nostalgia trip to Dracula's castle". If you are prone to only purchasing physical Switch games, then you will have missed out on all of the castle explorations, but fortunately, the upcoming release will have you covered.

This latest batch of DLC was Dead Cells' biggest yet, adding in an extensive range of new locations, weapons and outfits all based on Konami's classic series. The upcoming physical edition will include all of this on top of the base game and the four large DLC packages that have preceded it: Rise of the Giant, The Bad Seed, Fatal Falls and The Queen and the Sea.

Pre-orders for the physical copy of the game are now open from a range of outlets including direct from Signature Edition Games and there are a couple of different options to choose from depending on how many bonus goodies you want to get your hands on.

The Standard Edition is nice enough for taking pride of place on your gaming shelves, containing only the physical copy of the game with some retro-inspired reversible cover art, but the Signature Edition is where it's at if you are after some tie-in merch. This copy comes with a huge range of bonuses including pins, an art book, pictures, a CD soundtrack and much more.

We still have a couple of months to go before this one releases later this summer, but that will surely make our return to the castle feel all the sweeter.