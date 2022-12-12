At last week's The Game Awards show, Nintendo and Illumination unveiled a new clip from the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, showcasing the main guy himself exploring Mushroom Kingdom alongside Keegan-Michael Key's character, Toad.
Something that long-time fans of Mario will have immediately noticed was the lovely background music, which was almost entirely comprised of tunes inspired by the video game series. While it probably isn't necessary to point out which game each and every tune comes from (we know you're a clever bunch, after all), it's nevertheless fun to see it in practice. Which is why YouTuber SuperWiiBros08 has uploaded a new video highlighting which Mario game each tune was inspired by.
Before watching the video below, we'd highly recommend checking out the original clip yourself and see if you can pinpoint which games inspired the music within (hint: it'll be one of the four games shown in the thumbnail below). When you're done, pop back and see if you're correct!
Did you correctly guess all the musical cues here? Are you looking forward to watching the Super Mario Bros. Movie? Hop on down to the comments and let us know!
Comments (7)
If only i had one of those memory flashy things from men in black to erase my memories of that 1993 Mario movie miscarriage. 😉
Now when are we getting the zelda movie?
"Jump Up Super- Fly Me To The Moon, Let Me Play Among The Stars"
This will never be as interesting as a new Mario game.
@AstraeaV well this is what we have right now so youre just gonna have to wait i guess
Good video, though you can hear a bit of the Underwater theme from Super Mario Bros. during the Cheep Cheep interaction, and I've seen people say the melody that plays when Mario arrives at Peach's Castle is from the main theme of Super Mario Galaxy 2.
The music sounds great, and happy that they are utilising the themes from various games, but did anyone else just feel like it was information overload watching that trailer for the first time?
There was so much going on and with a different theme popping up every few seconds I was struggling to keep up with what was happening on screen as my ears kept on going "oh, where do I recognise this from?" - God knows what 80-90 minutes of this would do to my aging brain 😵
@Truegamer79 If you had watched the movie correctly and turned it into a drinking game, then your memories will be fuzzy enough without the MIB device.
I understand that this may have been difficult if you watched this as a kid, but I stand by my statement regardless.
