Publisher Nacon has announced that the long-gestating Blood Bowl 3 will finally launch on February 23rd, 2023. There's a catch, though... This doesn't include the Switch.
Yes, as seems to be the norm with a growing chunk of third-party titles, the Switch version of Blood Bowl 3 won't be included in the big February launch, but will instead arrive at a later date. When, exactly..? We don't know. Could be mere weeks after, or we could be looking at several months at this stage.
While the game hasn't necessarily been on our radars recently, it's nevertheless disappointing news to hear, and it's likely an indication that Nacon may be struggling to get the game optimised for Nintendo's platform properly.
Still, it's on the way, at least - kind of. As a reminder, Blood Bowl 3 will include a single-player campaign, multiple multiplayer modes, and a heap of post-launch content. Here's some more info from the game's Steam page:
- Merciless, not brainless – Take charge of a team from amongst the 12 available races, each with unique characteristics, and stop your opponents from advancing by carefully positioning your players. Dodge or mercilessly eliminate whoever gets in your way and reach the end zone to score the decisive touchdown! Naturally, the best strategists should have an edge, but... who knows? A rampaging troll might eat a teammate and change the course of a match.
- You're the boss – Create your team, recruit your players, customize their appearance, emblems and armour, recruit cheerleaders and a coach, then take part in the most ferocious competitions in the Old World. But beware: injuries are commonplace, and it's more than likely that some of your players will be carried off the field in a body bag, bringing a definitive end to a once-promising career…
What do you make of this news from Nacon? Still looking forward to the game, or are you worried about the Switch version? Let us know!
Looks like shovelware, I'm fine if the game never release for Switch.
@Serpenterror the first two games were great. As playing the game. It's Blood Bowl as if you played the real warhammer game. It's not for everybody. Not everybody likes bloody american football and less people likes it as a strategy game for turns
Ok so this is an american football mixed with strategy games, right? I would actually have to play this game before buying it, I love the gameplay of Mutant Football League because is more hands on, but who knows, maybe I'll like this one too.
It's a port of the tabletop game of the same name, which is settled in the warhammer universe and has the races therein compete in a really bloody version of American Football. It's great. Personally, I would not have needed the cutscenes this new version seems to entail. Would have instead preferred more rules clarifications, tutorials and better game flow and an UI.
