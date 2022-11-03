Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Nacon has announced that the long-gestating Blood Bowl 3 will finally launch on February 23rd, 2023. There's a catch, though... This doesn't include the Switch.

Yes, as seems to be the norm with a growing chunk of third-party titles, the Switch version of Blood Bowl 3 won't be included in the big February launch, but will instead arrive at a later date. When, exactly..? We don't know. Could be mere weeks after, or we could be looking at several months at this stage.

While the game hasn't necessarily been on our radars recently, it's nevertheless disappointing news to hear, and it's likely an indication that Nacon may be struggling to get the game optimised for Nintendo's platform properly.

Still, it's on the way, at least - kind of. As a reminder, Blood Bowl 3 will include a single-player campaign, multiple multiplayer modes, and a heap of post-launch content. Here's some more info from the game's Steam page:

- Merciless, not brainless – Take charge of a team from amongst the 12 available races, each with unique characteristics, and stop your opponents from advancing by carefully positioning your players. Dodge or mercilessly eliminate whoever gets in your way and reach the end zone to score the decisive touchdown! Naturally, the best strategists should have an edge, but... who knows? A rampaging troll might eat a teammate and change the course of a match.

- You're the boss – Create your team, recruit your players, customize their appearance, emblems and armour, recruit cheerleaders and a coach, then take part in the most ferocious competitions in the Old World. But beware: injuries are commonplace, and it's more than likely that some of your players will be carried off the field in a body bag, bringing a definitive end to a once-promising career…

