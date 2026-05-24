Mlem. Howdy partners! Hop on board your nearest dinosaur, because it's time to set off on another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Last time, we went virtual, as we took a look at Galactic Pinball for the Virtual Boy. There were just two options to choose between, and it wasn't even close. North America walked away with a staggering 71% of the vote, leaving the trippy Japanese variant to deal with the remaining 29%.

This week, with Yoshi turning to a new chapter on Switch 2, we're taking a look at his first solo outing in the aptly named Yoshi (or Mario & Yoshi, for those in Europe) on the NES. Was it the best tile-matching puzzler we'd ever played? No. Heck, it's not even the best Yoshi tile-matching puzzler. But there's a certain retro charm from this Game Freak joint that's left us turning to it on NSO on more than one occasion in the years since.

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There are three covers to choose between this week, so let's match 'em up!