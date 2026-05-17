It's time for yet another edition of Box Art Brawl, and we're going virtual.

Before we strap a plastic peripheral to our faces, however, let's take a look at last week's showdown, where a trio of covers for Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind went head-to-head. Despite some close competition from Japan, it was the North American design that came out on top, snapping up 44% of the vote. Japan came in second with 37%, leaving Europe to claim the remaining 18%.

This time, with a bunch of new titles joining the Nintendo Switch Online Virtual Boy collection, we're taking another look at the library and picking out a pair of covers for Galactic Pinball. It's pinball on the Virtual Boy, what's not to like (aside from the headaches)? Naturally, there's no EU design to showcase this week, so let's meet the two contenders...