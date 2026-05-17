Galactic Pinball - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

It's time for yet another edition of Box Art Brawl, and we're going virtual.

Before we strap a plastic peripheral to our faces, however, let's take a look at last week's showdown, where a trio of covers for Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind went head-to-head. Despite some close competition from Japan, it was the North American design that came out on top, snapping up 44% of the vote. Japan came in second with 37%, leaving Europe to claim the remaining 18%.

This time, with a bunch of new titles joining the Nintendo Switch Online Virtual Boy collection, we're taking another look at the library and picking out a pair of covers for Galactic Pinball. It's pinball on the Virtual Boy, what's not to like (aside from the headaches)? Naturally, there's no EU design to showcase this week, so let's meet the two contenders...

North America

Galactic Pinball - NA
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

It's colourful, it's bright, it's... pinball? Honestly, while there's certainly some pinball paraphernalia on display here, it's not quite as flipper-filled as we'd expect. A bumper and a rail can only do so much heavy lifting when the most iconic part is obscured by the VB logo. Still, it's not too bad on the eye.

Japan

Galactic Pinball - JP
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

The Japanese cover dares ask the question: what if Picasso painted a pinball machine? It's a bit all over the place, but there's no denying that it's interesting to look at. And hey, there's a certain charm to those mid-'90s 3D graphics, isn't there?

Which region got the best Galactic Pinball box art?

Thank you for voting! We'll see you next week for another edition of Box Art Brawl!