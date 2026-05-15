After a special Star Fox release last week, Nintendo Music is now celebrating Yoshi with the soundtracks from his NES and Game Boy puzzle titles.

The Game Freak-developed title originally debuted in Japan in 1991, and followed with local releases in 1992. The composer of the soundtrack is Junichi Masuda, known for composing Pokémon Red and Blue, and his lifetime of work at Game Freak and The Pokémon Company.

Here are the tracks included in this week's Nintendo Music update:

Yoshi (NES) - 11 tracks, 15 minutes

Title Screen Mushroom BGM Flower BGM Star BGM B-Type Clear Congratulations! Game Over Vs. Menu Vs. BGM One Game Won Three Games Won

Yoshi (Game Boy) - 18 tracks, 25 minutes

Title Screen Mushroom BGM Flower BGM Star BGM B-Type Clear Congratulations! Game Over Vs. Menu (1P) Vs. Menu (2P) Vs. Menu (1P & 2P Combined) Vs. BGM (1P) Vs. BGM (2P) Vs. BGM (1P & 2P Combined) One Game Won One Game Lost Three Games Won Three Games Lost Three Games Complete (1P & 2P Combined)

To listen to this soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription. Yoshi is also playable via Switch Online 'Nintendo Classics' service. The Game Boy version was added to the service earlier this year in February.

Yoshi's new game Yoshi and the Mysterious Book will be released exclusively for the Switch 2 next week. You can find out more in our previous coverage: